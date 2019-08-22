Veeva and MuleSoft Introduce MuleSoft Connector for Veeva Vault

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced the MuleSoft Connector for Veeva Vault. MuleSoft, a Salesforce company, is working together with Veeva to make it faster and easier for life sciences companies to connect Veeva Vault applications with other enterprise systems. This latest product integration builds upon Veeva’s track record of innovation for joint Salesforce customers.

“We’re excited to partner with Veeva to deliver new innovation to the life sciences industry,” said Brian Miller, senior vice president of business development, MuleSoft. “The MuleSoft ecosystem is driven by the expertise of successful partners like Veeva that help customers realize the benefits of the application network. We look forward to helping the life sciences industry better understand the opportunity of API-led connectivity to drive digital transformation within their organizations.”

“We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with Salesforce and our ongoing collaboration to help move the industry forward,” said Avril England, general manager of Veeva Vault. “We look forward to our future success with MuleSoft and supporting the continued needs of customers.”

Life sciences customers rely on Veeva Vault for regulated processes and commonly integrate Veeva Vault applications with multiple enterprise systems. The MuleSoft Connector for Veeva Vault simplifies this integration by reducing the need to develop and maintain custom integration code. Customers can now easily configure flexible and secure integrations between Veeva Vault and third-party business applications.

Available now, the MuleSoft Connector for Veeva Vault is developed and supported by MuleSoft and technically certified by both MuleSoft and Veeva to drive joint customer success. Veeva has been a Salesforce partner for more than a decade, and today’s news builds on their history of collaboration.

To hear how Veeva and MuleSoft will make it faster and easier to connect Veeva Vault applications with enterprise systems, register for the upcoming webinar on Aug. 27. Also, learn more by attending the Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Europe, 3-5 December, in Barcelona, Spain. The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/eu/summit.

