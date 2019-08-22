EDOM and PollenTech Further Advance IoT Design Services

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048), Asia’s best solutions provider and PollenTech, a leading software development service provider today announced their strategic partnership to enable the delivery of complete, robust and properly integrated HW & SW system solutions. The cooperation enables IoT silicon vendors and end product manufacturers (OEM/ODM) to shorten their product development cycle, accelerate time to market of fully optimized and robust solutions, and create new business opportunities in multiple applications.

EDOM Technology has long cultivated various application fields in the electronics industry, with particular emphasis on developing solutions related to the IoT, automotive, industrial and portable/wearable products. PollenTech has a long history developing field-proven and reliable embedded software design solutions, and providing professional software design and architecture services to IoT system manufacturers and major international semiconductor chip suppliers.

"In an environment of decreasing design cycles and increasing stress on engineering resources, our design, manufacturing and semiconductor vendor partners need an electronics distributor committed to providing them with services beyond distribution. EDOM has a long history of working alongside our customers and vendors to provide the best technical solutions possible," said Wayne Tseng, Chairman of EDOM Technology. “Through this partnership, Edom and PollenTech can now deliver the most complete and production-ready HW, SW and systems solutions to our customers seeking time-to-market and time-to-revenue advantages.”

“We are excited to partner with EDOM Technology,” says Pauli Ponnikas, CEO of PollenTech Oy. “Our services are a natural extension of EDOM’s strategy to provide the most complete solutions possible to their customers. Working together we can now combine our expertise and quickly provide robust solutions and improve the productivity of our mutual customers.”

Today's embedded software design dominates the design cycles of new product development. Integrating the resources and capabilities of EDOM Technology and PollenTech, will help our customers and partners accelerate the development of their unique applications and enable advanced solutions for the IoT.

ABOUT EDOM TECHNOLOGY:

More than Distribution, EDOM is Your Best Solutions Partner

Founded in July 1996 and headquartered in Taipei, EDOM Technology is Asia’s best distribution and solutions provider. With subsidiaries in China, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Malaysia and South Korea, EDOM provides best-in-class distribution and solutions-based services to vendors, ODMs and OEMs around Asia and the world.

For more information www.edomtech.com