Prime Trust and Vertalo Integrate to Provide On-Chain Cap Table Solution for Issuers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertalo, the Operating System for Digital Assets, is excited to announce its expanded partnership with Prime Trust to provide proprietary asset tokenization and cap table management solutions to its crowdfunding business unit formerly known as FundAmerica. FundAmerica has facilitated thousands of securities offerings and is now a part of Prime Trust, a Nevada Trust Company. Prime Trust is a recognized leader in compliant custody of digital and traditional assets across all account types with the crowdfunding business unit processing billions of dollars of transactions annually. The expanded partnership between Vertalo and Prime Trust builds on co-development between the two firms that started in Q3 2018.

Features of this partnership include:

The creation and support of on-chain cap tables for thousands of Prime Trust crowdfunding issuers through the Vertalo Registry, a service which is directly connected to Prime Trust’s Custody, KYC/AML, escrow, and onboarding services

Preferential pricing for Prime Trust clients who choose to utilize Vertalo’s B2B SaaS cap table platform, and simple opt-out for those who wish to use a spreadsheet or other platform to manage their investor file

The option for participating issuers (Prime Trust clients) to tokenize their cap tables from within their branded Vertalo interface at any time in the future, using any issuance platform or smart contract that is supported by an exchange and partnered with Vertalo

The team at Prime Trust shares a worldview with Vertalo that widespread adoption of Digital Asset technologies is hampered by poor user interfaces and experiences with expensive and complicated vendors. The expanded relationship between Prime Trust and Vertalo is the culmination of more than a year of partnership between the two firms. Vertalo’s issuer and broker-dealer clients will be offered Prime Trust’s Custodial services directly from the Vertalo Issuer interface, and Prime Trust crowdfunding clients will be automatically set up with a Vertalo cap table at the time of their fundraise.

Dave Hendricks, CEO of Vertalo, states: “Vertalo’s partnership with Prime Trust will provide their thousands of clients with Vertalo’s on-chain cap table, issuer and investor interfaces, enabling Prime Trust’s clients to directly connect with their investors for the goal of improving the investor relations and ownership experience. Prime Trust clients who convert to Vertalo will also be provided with ultra-low cost ‘optional tokenization’ of their cap table in the event that they want to convert their paper shares to digital assets for trading on Vertalo partners such as OpenFinance. This deep integration between Prime Trust and Vertalo builds on more than a year of co-development effort that has sought to simplify the purchase, management and sale of digital assets for both issuers and investors. We’re proud to work with the team at Prime Trust and look forward to announcing more useful innovations together soon.”

Kevin Lehtiniitty, CPO for Prime Trust, states: “Vertalo has come to the realization that mass adoption of asset tokenization requires that blockchain specific concepts such as wallets and addresses be black-boxed from the typical retail user. We at Prime Trust share the belief with the Vertalo team that crossing the chasm requires abstraction and simplicity, which makes us excited to announce this partnership. Using Vertalo’s very intuitive tools, any issuers from our crowdfunding business will be able to manage and tokenize their securities as well as provide their investors with UI access to view their investment. We’re very excited to continue working with the team at Vertalo on expanding our partnership and offering this tokenization potential to all our issuers. There’s much more to come with Vertalo which we’ll share with the world when the time is right.”

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust is a chartered, insured financial institution providing token and FIAT custody, funds processing, AML/KYC compliance, and transaction technology for the new digital economy as a "Qualified Custodian.” As a technology-driven trust company Prime Trust’s mission is to provide digital asset issuers with best-in-class solutions to seamlessly meet the needs of their offerings and of exchanges and secondary markets. Learn more about Prime Trust at www.primetrust.com.

About Vertalo

Vertalo, The Operating System for Digital Assets, is a B2B software company headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in New York City and San Francisco Bay Area. A subsidiary of SeriesX, Vertalo launched in early 2018 to map the gaps between primary and secondary trading of digital securities offerings by providing interfaces and integrations between the participants in the digital asset ecosystem. Learn more about SeriesX and Vertalo at www.vertalo.com.