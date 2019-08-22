Standard Solar and Flushing Community Schools Celebrate Completion of Solar Project

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Solar, Inc., a leading solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide, today announced the completion of a seven site solar array for Flushing Community Schools district in Flushing, Michigan. In a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership, Standard Solar designed, built, financed and will operate and maintain solar arrays at all seven schools within the Flushing Community School District. The renewable energy generated by the 956.8 kilowatt (kW) of combined arrays is estimated to save the school district $45,000 annually and $900,000 over the course of the contract. ClickToTweet

A ribbon cutting celebrating the project’s completion was held on August 20 at Flushing High School. The event featured: Tim Stein, Superintendent, Flushing Community Schools and Daryl Pilon, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. Photos of the event are available on request.

Roof mounted arrays were installed on Springview Elementary, Central Elementary, Seymour Elementary, Early Child Center and Flushing Middle School. Ground-mounted arrays were installed at Elms Elementary and Flushing High School. The energy produced by these seven arrays will offset approximately 84% of the district’s entire current electric loads, the greenhouse gas emissions from 174 Passenger vehicles driven for one year and the CO2 emissions from 98.2 homes’ yearly energy use.

“We have always made energy conservation and global citizenship a priority. When we began to explore the possibilities of further improving the efficiencies of our buildings and modeling for our students the importance of renewable energy, this project came to life. We are truly excited to be considered a leader in the use of renewable energy,” said Stein.

“Through our public-private partnership, we provide access to expertise and innovation at each stage of the project development, significantly adding value to educational facilities like Flushing Community Schools who are looking to reduce their energy costs,” explained Pilon.

The solar project was completed in tandem to an energy performance contract with Trane Corporation. Technical assistance to the district was provided by Performance Contracting Owner Representative LLC and Miller Canfield’s Renewable Energy Finance team acted as legal counsel for the school district.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar, Inc. is a leading solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide. Dedicated to making Distributed Generation (DG) solar more accessible to businesses, institutions, governments and utilities, the company is forging the path for clean, renewable energy development through turnkey solutions. With more than 100 megawatts installed, financed and maintained, Standard Solar is one of the most trusted and respected solar companies in the US. Owned by Énergir, a leading energy provider with more than $5.8 billion US in assets, Standard Solar operates nationally and is headquartered in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.standardsolar.com