Atom Tickets and The Trade Desk Partner to Provide Movie Marketers with Ticket Sales Insights

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD). The partnership allows movie marketers to now identify sales generated from their programmatic advertising spend, which is a first for the entire industry. The new capability provides movie marketers with new insights on device and media format that lead to purchase, which was previously unavailable.

“Studio marketers are always looking for smart new ways to connect their budget to ticket sales, and this exclusive solution for the programmatic part of their media-mix delivers just that," said Matthew Bakal, Co-Founder and Chairman, Atom Tickets. “By working with The Trade Desk’s unique digital buying platform, we’re able to deliver next-level consumer insights to movie marketing efforts.”

“Movie studios often invest tens or hundreds of millions of dollars in making and marketing a movie without a precise sense of audience appetite or reaction,” said Brian Stempeck, Chief Strategy Officer, The Trade Desk. “Given Atom Tickets' millions of existing movie ticket customers, their data solutions are a perfect fit with The Trade Desk platform. Our new partnership will give movie studios a groundbreaking solution to understand the direct impact of their marketing campaigns, helping them optimize those campaigns in real time.”

The new capability is available amidst the middle of summer and fall blockbuster season. For more information, visit www.thetradedesk.com

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the award-winning social movie ticketing app. The Santa Monica-based company was named among the 2019 Top Places to Work in LA by BuiltInLA and is backed by Lionsgate, Disney, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. The company’s advisory board includes Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Tyler Perry, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia who serve as resources to Atom in developing the most innovative and convenient theatrical movie experiences for consumers. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.