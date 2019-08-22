ColoGuard's Brooklyn data center to provide Managed Private Cloud solutions to Eataly North America.

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ColoGuard Enterprise Solutions, LLC (ColoGuard), one of New York’s leading colocation providers and operator of Brooklyn’s only data center, recently announced that it has signed an agreement with Eataly to provide Managed Private Cloud solutions. ColoGuard Private Cloud is a converged infrastructure platform, powered by Microsoft, VMWare and Veeam, providing virtualized and bare-metal environments that enhance the agility, scalability and flexibility of enterprises of all sizes.

The ColoGuard Private Cloud platform enables customers to consume IT resources in an As-A-Service model. The ColoGuard Private Cloud infrastructure will be located within ColoGuard's NY2 facility, securing critical customer data and advancing cloud-capabilities for all of Eataly's North American locations.

"We’ve been with ColoGuard for four months, and I have to say that it has brought a lot of stability to our infrastructure. ColoGuard also provides us with technical expertise that we are missing from our staff at the network level. ColoGuard is our ultimate resource for all our IT issues." said Marc Alcegaire, IT Director at Eataly.

ABOUT EATALY

Focused on providing high quality, sustainable products for all, Eataly is the largest Italian retail and dining experience in the world, transforming the way consumers experience food, beverage and culture. At Eataly, guests have the unique opportunity to experience Italian culture through markets, restaurants and educational offerings that explore the best food and beverage options Italy's 20 regions and the world has to offer. Founded in 2007 in Turin, Italy by Oscar Farinetti, Eataly now operates five locations with approximately 2,700 employees across North America in Boston, Chicago, two locations in New York, and Los Angeles with locations in Las Vegas and Toronto coming soon. To learn more about Eataly please visit www.Eataly.com.

ABOUT COLOGUARD

As Brooklyn's only Data Center and Carrier Hotel for network and enterprise customers, ColoGuard operates over 50,000 square feet of colocation space at Industry City in Brooklyn, NY and 111 Town Square Place in Jersey City, NJ. Founded in 2003, ColoGuard supports space and power from 1RU to custom cage space, including dedicated & fully managed servers, catering to a range of businesses including Carriers, Service Providers, ISPs, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Government, Financial, Cloud and Peering. www.ColoGuard.com