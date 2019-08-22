Cambridge Mobile Telematics Furthers Partnership with COUNTRY Financial® to Launch New DriverIQ App

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world’s leader in mobile telematics and behavioral analytics, today announced a new partnership with COUNTRY Financial® to deliver its telematics program to COUNTRY Financial personal auto policyholders. This new Connected Insurance program will provide COUNTRY Financial customers actionable information and behavioral insights to improve driver behavior via COUNTRY Financial’s new DriverIQ app.

The DriverIQ app, is now available to COUNTRY Financial’s policyholders in Colorado and Minnesota, with more states pending in the future. The app is built using CMT’s DriveWell platform, which uses mobile sensing and statistics to measure and score driving quality, helps drivers become safer drivers via engaging incentives rooted in behavioral science and uses machine learning to reconstruct crashes. These products enable insurers to price risk more accurately, lower loss ratios, automate claims processing, and offer emergency roadside assistance.

The DriverIQ app provides COUNTRY Financial with a flexible way to incorporate multiple value propositions for policyholders including rewards and discounts depending on geography. The DriverIQ app provides feedback to drivers after every trip, highlighting areas of risk enabling users to reduce their risk of accidents while getting more value from their insurance purchase.

“This partnership with COUNTRY Financial represents a tremendous opportunity to work together to make our roads safer,” said Ryan McMahon, CMT Vice President of Insurance. “It demonstrates our commitment to working with insurance providers to develop flexible solutions that both reduce their exposure and improve results.”

“COUNTRY prides itself on helping people when accidents happen, but our partnership with Cambridge Mobile Technology will result in clients that will avoid tragedies all together,” said Chad Mirock, COUNTRY Financial Vice President of Personal Lines. “Roads are safer, our clients benefit, and we should strengthen our client relationship through the DriverIQ App.”

The telematics program is available to all of COUNTRY’s auto policyholders within the two states, effective July 12th. Policyholder benefits include earning discounts or rewards while improving driver safety, full transparency in driver scoring, and a Family Sharing feature that provides a coaching opportunity for parents with teen drivers.

COUNTRY auto policyholders in Colorado and Minnesota can enroll in DriverIQ by contacting their COUNTRY Financial representative, or calling 1-866-COUNTRY.

About COUNTRY Financial®

COUNTRY Financial serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

CMT's mission is to make the world’s roads and drivers safer. CMT’s award-winning DriveWell platform measures driving quality, scores driving performance, incentivizes safer driving, and provides crash and claims services for insurers, rideshares, and fleets. Since its first product launch in 2012 that pioneered mobile usage-based insurance, CMT has become the world's largest and leading mobile telematics and analytics company with its phone-only and phone+Tag programs to measure driving risk, lower insurer loss ratios, and improve crash-and-claims services. The DriveWell platform is used by over 35 leading insurers, commercial fleets, cellular carriers, and other organizations in more than 20 countries, improving safety for millions of users. To learn more, please visit cmtelematics.com and follow CMT on Twitter @cmtelematics.