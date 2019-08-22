CSC Welcomes 34 New Counties to eRecording Network

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC, a leader in the electronic document recording (eRecording) industry, is pleased to announce the addition of 34 new counties in 20 states to its growing portfolio in the second quarter of 2019. By providing a secure, web-based eRecording solution, county recording offices and document submitters can save time and streamline their workflows with the help of CSC.

The new counties include:

Calhoun, FL Holt, MO Monongalia, WV Slope, ND Chester, SC Jefferson, WV Monroe, FL Talladega, AL Crawford, KS Johnson, NE Monroe, WI Tuscola, MI Deer Lodge, MT Jim Wells, TX Montgomery, AR Uinta, WY DeKalb, GA Kendall, IL Oconto, WI Van Wert, OH Fallon, MT Knox, IL Oxford Western, ME Washington, FL Franklin, AL Knox, TN Perry, IL Washington, LA Fulton, IL Lee, IL Portage, OH Gosper, NE Logan, IL Sevier, AR

“CSC remains committed to providing best-in-class eRecording solutions by delivering exceptional accuracy, security, and speed. We continue to be privately held and rank highest in the industry in terms of customer service with NPS scores that are unmatched,” says Mark Rosser, vice president for CSC. “As the first to market with an eRecording solution, we work closely with our submitter partners to understand how we can provide the best service and technology to meet their evolving needs.”

CSC’s eRecording solutions currently covers over 245 million United States residents. The full list of counties is available at erecording.com.

About CSC

CSC® provides electronic recording (eRecording) that allows document submitters to quickly and securely record documents across the United States. Our solution reduces risk, document rejection, and processing time across a document’s life cycle. CSC was the first to provide eRecording, and we embody that same entrepreneurial spirit today—continually innovating and setting the bar industry-wide for speed, efficiency, security, cost savings, and service. We offer paper and electronic county recording for seamless coast-to-coast coverage. For more about how you can fast-track your document recording, visit erecording.com.

Copyright ©2019 Corporation Service Company. All Rights Reserved.