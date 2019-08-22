Applied Insight Awarded New Cybersecurity Task Order With U.S. Air Force

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Insight, a market leader in solving complex technology challenges for federal government customers, backed by The Acacia Group, announced today that it has been awarded a new $16 million task order to provide cybersecurity and information assurance services to the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command. Under the Enterprise Security Services task order, the AI cybersecurity team will provide specialized technical services in support of AMC’s command and control systems, ensuring their ability to operate securely on Department of Defense, Air Force and AMC enterprise networks.

“We’ve been proud to serve the Air Force for many years and are delighted to be extending our support to AMC,” said John Hynes, Applied Insight CEO. “AMC plays a linchpin role in enabling the national security mission, and it is critical their systems operate at the very highest levels of security. For this task, we’ll be leveraging our cybersecurity team’s industry-leading expertise in defensive cyber operations and intimacy with DoD risk management framework compliance. We’re looking forward to playing our part in sustaining AMC’s ability to support U.S. armed forces whenever and wherever they are needed around the world.”

Headquartered at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, the AMC is tasked with enabling rapid global mobility for U.S. armed forces and helping sustain them during operations. AMC also supports presidential and senior leader airlift.

AI’s engineers will be responsible for ensuring that C2 system performance is aligned with stringent DoD, Air Force, and AMC cybersecurity, RMF and system authorization standards. A major emphasis will be placed on standardizing security documentation and the engineering, security testing, auditing and intrusion detection functions across the C2 program as part of the ongoing effort to ensure each system is accredited and certified.

This new mission with AMC adds to AI’s substantial portfolio of complex cyber work that the company is undertaking for a number of customers across the intelligence, defense and federal civilian communities. Addressing cybersecurity challenges at their root cause, the company’s cyber engineers are continuously engaged in designing pragmatic solutions to secure mission-critical systems against insider and external threats, combining the latest advances in technology with their extensive operational experience.

About Applied Insight

Applied Insight leaves no stone unturned in solving complex technology challenges for Federal Government customers. We practice accountable innovation, designing solutions that account for the customer’s mission and the user’s reality right from the start. With proven capability in advanced analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, mission applications and infrastructure convergence, our approach to technology empowers people to collaborate more effectively in delivering services vital to the nation. To learn more about AI, visit www.applied-insight.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Acacia Group

The Acacia Group is a team of operational investors with a long track record in the U.S. technology and services markets. We see value in technologies that enable people to collaborate in sustaining our society, from our security and economy, to our institutions and infrastructure. We invest in entrepreneurs who share that mission, bringing the capital, experience and relationships to enable them to take their business to new heights. For more information, please visit The Acacia Group or follow us on LinkedIn.