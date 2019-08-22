DSFederal Engages Coursera, Dale Carnegie, Georgetown University to Support New $100M, 5-year FDA Integrated Services BPA

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DSFederal, an award-winning, woman-owned business, has expanded its team to include Coursera, Dale-Carnegie, and Georgetown University to support its new $100 million Integrated Services Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) that serves as the FDA’s primary contract vehicle for training support services, learning management, program and project management, and human capital management:

Dale Carnegie Federal Services continues to adapt to the ever-changing needs and challenges of the modern Federal Government as they target programs to lead and inspire multi-sector federal clients toward achieving centralized visions, missions and goals. “We believe the power to change organizations lies in the ability to impact people on a personal level,” said Ann Perry, President of Dale Carnegie Federal Services.

Coursera sets the standard for online learning by providing universal access to the world’s best education from top universities and companies. Through its cutting-edge learning platform, Coursera is leading the transformation from traditional instruction to robust, engaging, online instruction that meets learners where they are.

Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies is working with DSFederal to offer FDA a world-class educational opportunity with a co-branded Professional Certificate in Project Management. Through this contemporary, hands-on program designed with flexible options for evening, weekend, and online formats, learners will be challenged to ask questions and rethink traditional solutions while working to achieve the next step in their professional lives.

These strategic partnerships increase DSFederal’s considerable capabilities in professional development, leadership development and customized off-the-shelf (COTS) training. “We have been a proud supporter of FDA programs and projects since 2009,” said Sophia Parker, Founder and CEO of DSFederal. “We are pleased to be able to expand our support of the agency’s important mission through the FDA-IS BPA and to bring experienced talent to lead these important projects.”

About DSFederal

Based in Rockville, Maryland, DSFederal is an award-winning woman-owned small business that combines scientific expertise with leading-edge technologies in the areas of data analytics, program management, workforce transformation and information technology to deliver better outcomes for the health and safety of our nation. Since 2007, DSFederal has been helping its federal customers "connect the dots" among data, organizations, outcomes and individuals to meet the government's most urgent and complex challenges in science and technology.