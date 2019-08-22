Sheridan Capital Partners Invests in Oral Surgery Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sheridan Capital Partners (“Sheridan”) announced today its investment in Oral Surgery Partners (“OSP” or the “Company”), an oral surgery practice management company. In the transaction, Sheridan invested alongside OSP’s surgeons and management, who have retained a meaningful ownership stake in the business.

OSP is headquartered in Greater St. Louis and is a market leader in the region. The Company serves oral surgery clinics throughout Missouri, providing patients with friendly, compassionate care, and offering a full range of diagnostic and surgical services for any issues that affect the mouth, teeth, and facial region.

“The oral surgery market is highly fragmented, and Oral Surgery Partners represents one of the only related practice management platforms of scale,” said Sean Dempsey, a Partner at Sheridan Capital Partners. “The Company has grown significantly due to the team’s patient-first approach, its adoption of leading-edge technology, and its support of the clinics’ efforts to attract talented oral surgeons.”

“We chose to partner with Sheridan given their extensive experience building leading physician‑centric practice management businesses and their alignment with our goals,” said Dr. Mike Parsons, Founder of OSP. “Partnering with Sheridan allows our team of oral surgeons to focus on patient care and to be the oral surgery practice of choice for patients and surgeons. We look forward to working closely with Sheridan to build upon our existing physician support services, enabling our partner surgeons to focus on practicing medicine, and building growing practices.”

The transaction was led by Sean Dempsey, Jonathan Lewis, Christopher McCrory, and Jonathan Gavron at Sheridan Capital Partners. Twin Brook Capital Partners provided debt financing for the transaction. McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Sheridan Capital Partners. The Fortune Group and Lathrop Gage LLP served as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, to the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Oral Surgery Partners

Oral Surgery Partners is an oral surgery practice management company that was formed to provide professional management services for leading oral diagnostic and surgical practices for any issues that affect the mouth, teeth, and facial region. The initial practice supported by OSP is Midwest Oral Maxillofacial & Implant Surgery (“Midwest”). Midwest was founded by Dr. Mike Parsons in 2000.

About Sheridan Capital Partners

Sheridan Capital Partners is a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts and growth equity in the U.S. and Canada. Sheridan partners with companies that have enterprise values from $25 million to $150 million, bringing strategic resources to accelerate growth, build enduring value, and achieve strong results.