Duff & Phelps Announces Partnership with PGA Professional Gary Woodland

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duff & Phelps, the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients, today announced that it has signed a multi-year partnership with PGA Professional Gary Woodland. Woodland began wearing the Duff & Phelps logo on his shirt during the BMW Championship last week.

Woodland turned pro in 2007 and joined the PGA Tour in 2009. He has four PGA Tour wins to-date, including his first major championship win at the 2019 U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif. Gary enters the PGA TOUR Championship with eight top ten finishes and ranked #11 on the FedExCup Standings.

Marty Dauer, Chief Marketing Officer at Duff & Phelps, commented, “At Duff & Phelps, we partner with athletes who have strong professional careers, as well as strong personal values. Gary is a perfect fit—his alignment with our firm’s value proposition and commitment to philanthropy makes him a great addition to our golf program. We are proud to have Gary as a brand ambassador and look forward to cheering him on.”

“With its history of support for community service and the sport of golf, Duff & Phelps was the ideal partner. I am excited to represent such a strong brand and look forward to meeting more of the Duff & Phelps team and their clients on and off the course,” added Gary Woodland.

Woodland joins Duff & Phelps’ existing roster of golf partners, including recent LPGA Tour winner Marina Alex and PGA Pro Bill Haas. Learn more about Duff & Phelps’ golf program here.

About Duff & Phelps

Duff & Phelps is the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, investigations, disputes, cyber security, compliance and regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues. We work with clients across diverse sectors, mitigating risk to assets, operations and people. With Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps since 2018, our firm has nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.duffandphelps.com.