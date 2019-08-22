Brex Joins Magento Technology Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brex, the first corporate card for ecommerce, today announced that it has joined the Magento Technology Partner program. Magento, an Adobe company, is a leading provider of commerce innovation to merchants and brands across industries. The Brex ecommerce credit card, with an open line of credit, 60-day payment terms and interest-free financing, joins a growing list of valuable technology vendors offering business-enhancing functionality for the Magento commerce platform.

“Magento has a strong and differentiated offering in the ecommerce marketplace and we are confident that the Brex ecommerce credit card can add real value as a Magento Technology Partner,” said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex.

Magento Commerce’s B2C, B2B and omnichannel customers looking for payments and short-term financing solutions can now seamlessly apply to Brex within the platform. Moreover, Magento customers can enjoy all the benefits of Brex including higher credit limits, instant online underwriting without personal guarantees, and tailored rewards to online retail businesses. The Brex ecommerce credit card helps them purchase inventory, advertising and shipping services they need to successfully run and scale their business.

“We’re pleased to welcome Brex as a new Magento Technology Partner. Their solution offers innovative financial and payments capabilities to our merchants,” said Ryan Murden, Head of Business Development at Magento.

Since its launch in February 2019, the Brex ecommerce offering has grown rapidly and added a number of distribution partnerships including MDS, Payoneer and Plastiq as well as a suite of rewards offers specific to the online retail industry across software, shipping and advertising.

“Ace Marks has grown tremendously thanks to Magento and its vast partner ecosystem. With its underwriting tailored for the needs of ecommerce brands, the Brex ecommerce offering is uniquely valuable to growing brands like Ace Marks and it is exciting to have Brex included in Magento’s Technology Partner community,” said Paul Farago, Founder of Ace Marks.

Visit brex.com/ecommerce to learn more today.

About Brex

Brex is transforming B2B payments by creating corporate cards, rewards, and travel programs that are tailored to specific industries. In 2018 Brex launched the first corporate card and rewards program specifically designed for startups. By rebuilding the credit card tech stack from the ground up, Brex is able to reimagine every aspect of corporate cards, including underwriting, transparency and approvals, to create a radically better experience for customers. Brex is backed by Y Combinator Continuity, Peter Thiel, Max Levchin and more and has raised $315M in equity and $100M in debt capital. The company’s headquarters are in San Francisco.