AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Contracts With SolutionHealth to Serve New Hampshire Medicaid Enrollees

MANCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire and SolutionHealth announced they have signed a contract that will allow AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire members to receive care from SolutionHealth’s hospitals, physicians, and other affiliated providers. AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, the state’s newest managed care organization (MCO), will begin serving New Hampshire Medicaid enrollees in September 2019 and is part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies.

SolutionHealth is a regional health care network that comprises Manchester-based Elliot Health System and Nashua-based Southern New Hampshire Health. SolutionHealth also has contracts with the Granite State’s other two Medicaid managed care organizations.

“ We are excited about our relationship with SolutionHealth. This agreement will allow our members access to high-value care in New Hampshire’s largest communities,” said AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Market President Scott Westover. “ Nashua and Manchester area families have received care from Elliot Hospital System and Southern New Hampshire Health for generations. As New Hampshire’s newest Medicaid health plan, we are proud to work with health care professionals who are committed to innovative models of care and collaboration that improves the health and well-being of their patients.”

“ We look forward to working collaboratively with AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire to meet the health care needs of our communities,” said SolutionHealth CFO Michael Rose.

About SolutionHealth

SolutionHealth is a highly coordinated community-based regional health care network founded by Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health. Its purpose is to better serve the health care needs and interests of southern New Hampshire as a region by improving and increasing access, quality, value, and community benefits while maintaining the affordability of health care.

About AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire

AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire is a managed care organization that will begin serving enrollees in New Hampshire’s Medicaid Care Management program beginning in September 2019. AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire will help the state’s Medicaid population get care, stay well, and build healthy communities by addressing the acute and broader social factors that drive health outcomes. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasnh.com.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 11 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves more than 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management, and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 35 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. AmeriHealth Caritas is part of the Independence Health Group in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.