IT Solutions Acquires SecurElement, Expands Cloud, Security Offerings and MSP Footprint in the Mid-Atlantic Region

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IT Solutions Consulting, Inc. (ITS), an industry-leading managed services provider (MSP) since 1994, today announced the acquisition of Malvern-based MSP SecurElement Infrastructure Solutions.

The acquisition is a natural pairing of the two companies’ complementary services and will provide immediate opportunities for clients to explore several alternatives in managed cloud, security and digital workplace solutions with a strong emphasis on Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint and Teams.

“We see incredible opportunities combining our operations,” commented IT Solutions President, Garrett Graney. “SecurElement’s team of talented engineers will help further our efforts to deliver unique value to our combined client base. IT Solutions’ scale will enable this team to further grow, expand our offerings and create additional value for our clients.”

This is the latest in a growing number of mergers and acquisitions across the MSP landscape nationwide where companies are combining forces to overcome increasing cyber threats, more complex client environments, growing support needs, and qualified staffing shortages.

“SecurElement is very excited to join one of the largest locally-based MSPs in the region,” said Patrick Baird, CEO of SecurElement. “Becoming part of an employee-owned business will provide long-term benefits for our employees, our customers, and our partners alike.”

IT Solutions will acquire SecurElement’s assets, including customer contracts, and has made an investment in updating the ITS headquarters in Fort Washington, PA, to accommodate the expansion.

This is the fourth and largest acquisition in IT Solutions’ history, and the first since the company became a 100% employee-owned business in 2012. IT Solutions will leverage SecurElement’s expertise in security and cloud hosting as they continue expansion plans in the Greater Philadelphia and Mid-Atlantic regions.

IT Solutions, a 100% employee-owned company, celebrates its 25th anniversary this month. A pioneer in the managed services industry, the company has been nationally recognized by CRN and Channel Futures as one of the top Managed Service Providers in the United States and worldwide, and locally recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal as a Top 25 Tech Company 16 times, and a Best Places to Work four times, including 2019.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions Consulting, Inc. is a full-service IT company providing managed services, cloud services and custom application development to hundreds of businesses across the Greater Philadelphia and Mid-Atlantic region since 1994. For more information about IT Solutions visit www.PickITS.com.