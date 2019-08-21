ITEC Entertainment and AVECS Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Experiential Development in South Korea

ORLANDO, Fla. & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITEC Entertainment Corporation, an industry leader in the creation of worldwide entertainment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with AVECS, a Seoul-based experience marketing agency, for new business development in South Korea. The agreement names AVECS as an exclusive partner of ITEC Entertainment for the acquisition, planning, design and development of high-profile projects and relationships in this burgeoning market.

As part of the agreement, ITEC brings its 30 years of experience delivering comprehensive solutions to theme parks, attractions, and entertainment destinations for noted clients including Disney, Universal, Sony and China’s Wanda Group. AVECS high-profile projects include pop-ups, concerts, galas, ceremonies, product launches and more, for clientele including Cartier, BMW, and Hyundai Motor. The collaboration uniquely pairs experience in international themed attraction development with a recognized leader in major event management in Korea, to provide best in class location-based entertainment solutions.

“This new relationship with AVECS will help ITEC Entertainment continue our strategic growth in Asian regions,” says Bill Coan, President & CEO of ITEC Entertainment. “We see the demand for our unique approach to design and deliver innovative technologies expanding beyond theme parks and attractions and into major urban and resort destinations within the growing market of South Korea.”

ITEC and AVECS initial projects include the Peace Park and Holy Land developments. In addition, the partnership will extend to a variety of non-traditional themed entertainment projects including events, concerts and galas.

"We are immensely proud of this partnership," says Daniel Park, Founder & CEO of AVECS. "It's clear that ITEC Entertainment will provide unparalleled experiences to our Peace Park project, Holy Land development and theme park developer(s). We believe ITEC's experience in designing and producing immersive spaces is truly unique, combining experiential storytelling with innovative technology.”

About ITEC Entertainment Corporation

ITEC Entertainment Corporation is a global industry leader of award-winning, entertainment solutions that ignite the dreams of hundreds of millions of people all over the world. ITEC’s culture of performance and innovation pushes the frontiers of themed entertainment design, technology and production to new heights. Founded in 1985, ITEC has delivered over 300 of the most successful and comprehensive guest experiences spanning: theme parks; cultural attractions; rides & shows; real estate development & mixed-use; resorts; entertainment centers; and themed dining. ITEC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ITEC.com.

About AVECS

AVECS was found in 2015 by Daniel (Hongbin) Park and Richard (Boryu) Son to create a memorable experience of global brands. AVECS, highly accomplished, multifaceted professionals encompassing brand experience design, management of global IP(s), entertainment design, and museum planning services. For more information, visit www.avecs.co.kr.