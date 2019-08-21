Breeding Power of Mosquitoes Revealed

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released the results of its exciting new video project – Mosquito Multiplier – to show just how quickly mosquitoes are able to multiply right in your own backyard. By recreating ideal conditions that allow mosquitoes to thrive, researchers were able to capture the true breeding power of mosquitoes, and the results are a must-see.

“The Mosquito Multiplier project is a visual simulation that’s designed to show homeowners exactly how mosquito populations can explode under the right conditions,” said Jim Fredericks, Ph.D., chief entomologist for the National Pest Management Association. “Our team of experts took mosquito eggs and hatched them under controlled conditions that mimic those you would find in a typical backyard, and in less than a week, we had over 5,000 mosquitoes.”

Found all across the country, mosquitoes thrive in warm, wet areas and only need as little as half an inch of water to breed, turning seemingly innocent items such as kiddie pools, wheelbarrows and overturned frisbees into potential breeding grounds. “To reduce the likelihood of mosquitoes breeding on your yard, conduct a survey of the property at least once a week and eliminate any areas of standing water,” said Fredericks.

Able to spread West Nile virus, malaria, dengue and Zika virus, mosquitoes are considered the deadliest animal on earth. According to the World Health Organization, mosquitoes are responsible for several million deaths and hundreds of millions of cases of vector-borne diseases every year. With over 150 different species of mosquitoes found in the U.S. alone, vigilance is key to preventing an infestation.

To help in the fight against mosquitoes and vector disease transmission, the NPMA is sharing these timely prevention and protection tips:

Backyard Prevention:

Eliminate all areas of standing water found around the property at least once a week

Screen all windows and doors and keep gutters free flowing

If you have a mosquito problem, contact a licensed pest control professional

Personal Protection:

Wear long pants and sleeves outdoors to limit exposure

Avoid wearing dark colors, floral prints and sweet-smelling perfumes and colognes while outside

Properly apply insect repellent containing at least 20 percent DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus; follow label instructions

If you experience an adverse reaction after being bitten by a mosquito, see your health care provider immediately

