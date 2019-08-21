Independent Emergency Physicians (IEP) Forms Joint Venture With Healthy Urgent Care (HUC) to Create the Largest Emergency Physician Owned and Operated Network of Urgent Care Centers in Michigan.

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent Emergency Physicians, one of SE Michigan’s only local emergency physician-owned and physician-led provider of acute care medicine for hospitals and patients, today announced expansion of its urgent care services with the acquisition of two Healthy Urgent Care centers in Novi and Southfield. The company also announced the formation of IEP-HUC Health, a joint venture to create the largest emergency physician-owned network of urgent care centers in Michigan.

“ IEP’s roots in Emergency Medicine bring a higher-standard of on-demand care for our community. Our urgent care centers are owned and managed by a team of providers trained in Emergency Medicine to give people who need immediate care a venue other than the emergency room for a variety of non-life threatening problems,” said David Hall, MD, FACEP, President and CEO of IEP. “ We are excited to partner with HUC to create a network of urgent care centers to meet gaps in affordable, quick-care in our community.

IEP, a 2019 Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work company, began providing emergency medicine patient care and operational leadership to Providence Hospitals in Southfield and Novi in 1997. The company has since grown to six medical service lines that span the continuum of acute care - emergency medicine, hospital medicine, observation medicine, long-term acute care, telehealth, urgent care and scribe services. IEP’s hospital partners include Ascension Health, Trinity Health and Henry Ford Health System. IEP leads acute care medicine for those health systems at the following hospital sites: Ascension Providence Novi & Southfield Hospitals, Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, and Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

“ In the current healthcare climate of large conglomerates managing care, this partnership reinforces the physician-owned and operated business model of care. IEP physicians are part of the community, not part of a national corporation, and that makes a big difference in providing high-quality, affordable, personalized patient care,” said Sarmed Gabriel Sinawi, MD, Chairman & CEO of Healthy Urgent Care.

This announcement signals IEP’s commitment to community health and a seamless integrated acute care patient journey through the IEP One Care Team. Urgent care is a community access point for cost-effective acute care for minor issues as well as a critical entry point into hospital-based acute care. IEP providers work together to provide acute and transitional care for patients.

Healthy Urgent Care was founded by Dr. Sinawi in 2009 and has several centers in SE Michigan.

ABOUT IEP

IEP was founded in 1997 on the belief that a collaborative practice environment yields the best patient and business outcomes. Our physician owners provide outstanding clinical services and operational leadership for hospital partners and excellent, compassionate care for patients.

Hospital Partners: Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield and Novi; Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac; and Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

Services: Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, Observation Medicine, Long-term Acute Care, Telehealth, Urgent Care, and Scribe Services.

Culture-driven Results: IEP’s culture of ownership is the result of cultivating, retaining and promoting outstanding clinical leaders and the very best providers.

2019 Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work: We take care of our patients by taking care of our providers. We are proud of our empowered and satisfied workforce.

More information at www.iep-pc.com.

ABOUT HUC

Healthy Urgent Care is the leader for urgent care and walk-in medical clinics in Michigan. Founded in 2009 by Sarmed Gabriel Sinawi, MD, HUC sets the standard in patient experience with Electronic Medical Records, Digital X-ray and E-Prescribing. Centers are designed with the comforts of home so the healing process can begin at the front door. HUC provides quality and compassionate care that is convenient, cost-effective, and accessible for patients and families. In addition to Novi and Southfield, HUC has centers in Brighton, Lyon Township, Livonia, South Lyon and West Bloomfield.

More information at www.healthyurgentcare.com.