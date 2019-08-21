KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) K-LOC Index: July 2019

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) K-LOC Index for the month of July.

K-LOC Index

The KBRA Loan of Concern (K-LOC) Index was 7.96% in July 2019. During the month, there were 49 K-LOCs identified across our coverage universe of post-crisis (2.0) CMBS, with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $601.1 million.

About the Index

The July 2019 Index is a composite of 1,333 K-LOCs with an aggregate UPB of $24.34 billion across 286 post-crisis conduit transactions. For any given cohort, the Index is the quotient of its aggregate K-LOC balance and the cohort’s defeasance adjusted UPB. As it includes loans at risk of default, it is a useful, forward-looking credit barometer, and leads the current CMBS conduit delinquency rate by a factor of 7.20. However, it is a more refined gauge of credit risk than the servicer watchlist, as the K-LOC designation is determined by our team of analysts, which perform in-depth monthly analysis on individual transactions and the underlying loan collateral.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.