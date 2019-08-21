Citi Appointed Depositary Bank for 9F Inc.’s ADR Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi’s Issuer Services business, acting through Citibank, N.A. has been appointed by 9F Inc. (“9F”), an exempted company incorporated in Cayman Islands with principal operations in mainland China, as the depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipts (ADR) program.

9F’s ADR program was established in connection with 9F’s initial public offering of 8,900,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") (6,750,000 ADSs are offered by 9F and 2,150,000 ADSs are offered by the selling shareholder), each representing one Class A ordinary Share, at a price of US$9.5 per share for a total offering size of approximately US$84.55 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “JFU.”

“Citi is committed to being the best for our clients. We look forward to providing 9F and its investors with the highest quality ADR services,” said Dirk Jones, Head of Global Issuer Services at Citi. “We are proud to be selected as the Depositary Bank for 9F’s ADR program.”

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 61 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

