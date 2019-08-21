Eros Now Announces Vodafone Qatar Partnership

ISLE OF MAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eros Now, a South Asian entertainment OTT (over-the-top) platform by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros” or the “Company”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Vodafone Qatar. The alliance further strengthens the premium Indian OTT player’s foothold in the State of Qatar and enhances the telecom operator’s consumer experience.

Home to a large Indian community, Qatar celebrates India’s rich culture and diversity and is one of the significant markets for Indian content. Through this partnership, over 1.8 million subscribers of Vodafone Qatar can access Eros Now’s vast library of 12,000 plus films, original series, music and its recently launched short-format content category – Eros Now Quickie.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Hussein, COO, Eros Digital, said, “Eros Now is constantly working towards creating ground-breaking content that connects with audiences globally. Our association with Vodafone Qatar further reinforces our aim of providing Indian entertainment content and build deeper engagement with the consumers in the country.”

For his part, Shavkat Berdiev, Chief Business Unit Director of Vodafone Qatar, said: “With Vodafone Qatar’s rapid deployment of 5G technology that promises incredibly high network speeds, we are strengthening our digital services portfolio through strategic partnerships with leading global digital players. The already high consumption of movies and videos on our network will grow even further and the viewing experience will become even better with 5G. I’m confident that our association with Eros Now will provide an enriching experience to our customers.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 154.7 million registered users and 18.8 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. ("Vodafone Qatar") provides a comprehensive range of services including voice, messaging, data, fixed communications, IoT and ICT managed services in the State of Qatar, for both consumers and businesses alike. The Company commenced commercial operations in 2009 and has 1.8 million customers as of 30 June 2019. Its state-of-the-art network infrastructure is expanding to cover key locations in the country with fibre connectivity and 5G, along with an extensive digital ecosystem, which will contribute to Qatar's continued growth and prosperity. Vodafone Qatar’s vision is deeply rooted in its mission to connect today’s ideas with the technologies of tomorrow by pioneering digital innovation and becoming people’s first choice in telecom and digital services. Please visit www.vodafone.qa for more details.