Greenlane and Cookies Announce Exclusive U.S. Distribution Partnership and National Launch of Cookies Hemp CBD Products

BOCA RATON, Fla. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) (“Greenlane”), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, today announced a partnership with Cookies for the launch and exclusive U.S. distribution of the Cookies hemp-derived CBD product line, including Cookies CBD cartridges for the G Pen Gio. Cookies CBD products will feature terpene profiles inspired by famous Cookies strains, such as Cereal Milk, London Pound Cake 75, and Gelatti.

“We are positioning ourselves as a CBD category captain, building a portfolio of the most respected brands in the sector through exclusive distribution agreements,” said Aaron LoCascio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. “Over the past several months, we have signed exclusive distribution agreements to build a portfolio of the best existing and new CBD offerings, including exclusive deals with Bloom Farms, Cookies, Select, Mary’s Nutritionals, and Slang. The pace of these particular partnerships illustrate that Greenlane continues to be the partner of choice for cannabis brands that seek to build global brands with hemp-derived CBD products.”

The brainchild of Bay Area recording artist and entrepreneur Berner, Cookies was first featured in Berner’s 2011 “Yoko” music video, featuring Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa and Big Krit. Since its inception as a grassroots expression of creativity, Cookies has grown from a Bay Area brand cultivated in the streets of San Francisco to an internationally recognized force in global culture—from cannabis to music, fashion, and sports.

“Cookies has set out to create something unique that would help bridge the gap between streetwear, urban lifestyle, cannabis, hip-hop music and a multi-cultural society,” said Berner. “For almost a decade, CBD consumers have had to settle for less flavorful, less exotic aromas—and hence, effects—than peers who consume high-THC cannabis. No longer. Cookies' iconic, kushy, dank, sweet, and scrumptious flavor profiles will now be available to high-CBD consumers as well. Greenlane is the ideal partner to help us achieve this goal as we launch our CBD product line and expand the Cookies brand nationally.”

Expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019, Greenlane will leverage its expansive North American distribution network of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops, to make Cookies’ CBD products available to consumers across the U.S.

“Greenlane is excited to partner with Cookies on an exclusive basis to accelerate the growth and distribution of the Cookies brand nationally through the launch of their high quality CBD product line,” said LoCascio. “We have a proven track record of partnering with innovative companies such as Cookies and look forward to bringing our expertise and leveraging our expansive customer base to launch Cookies CBD throughout the U.S.”

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products. The Company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinski, Bloom Farms, Mary’s Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane’s house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City’s famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

About Cookies

Cookies was founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jigga, Bay Area cultivator and breeder. The combination of new genetics, the internet, music and being one of the first companies to establish an identity and streetwear company based on the brand represents a priceless time that may never come back. With the music industry backing Cookies and social media and Youtube vlogs documenting the growth of Cookies and breeding projects, the community was able to take that ride with the brand which build a grassroots cult following.

Today, Cookies is one of the most respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and is globally recognized, amassing a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. With two flagship Cookies stores in Los Angeles on Melrose and Maywood and a third location in Redding, Cookies’ overall vertical integration and seed to sale business allows for complete quality control at every step from cultivation and production to retail experience.

In 2015, the brand's hip-hop credibility effortlessly expanded Cookies into streetwear and today offers a range of products for both men and women in the apparel and accessories categories as well as a curated selection of smoking supplies.

To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com. For Berner's full bio, interview requests, and more information please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com.