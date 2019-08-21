iQor Extends Commitment to the City of Memphis With 5 Year Lease Renewal of Facility Supporting 1,000 Contact Center & Logistics and Product Service Jobs

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced today it has extended its commitment to the city of Memphis, Tennessee for the next five years, making a significant investment into its 550,000 SQF facility to bring in more career opportunities for locals.

“We’re honored to be a part of a vibrant city such as Memphis,” said iQor SVP & General Manager of Logistics and Product Services, Connie Long. “The dedication and expertise of our local employees have been the foundation to our unique capabilities. We’re excited to invest in our facility and create new opportunities for industry-leading innovation and growth.”

Memphis' unique combination of geographic, business and workforce strengths make it the nation's top quadramodal (rail, road, port, and air) logistics center, assisting iQor in its ability to repair and return connected home, IoT, and broadband devices at rapid speed. The Memphis team consists of employees from more than 27 countries with an average tenure of six years or more.

iQor’s Memphis facility has an embedded call center that integrates technical support with product services. This 360-degree model enables iQor to inform its clients as to how, where, when and why products are being returned, as well as how to improve the lifecycle of products and create better customer experiences.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions. With 45,000 employees in 8 countries, we partner with many of the world's best-known brands to deliver aftermarket product and customer support solutions that span the consumer value chain, from customer care and receivables management to product diagnostics and repair services. Our award-winning technology, logistics, and analytics platforms enable us to measure, monitor, and analyze brand interactions, improve business processes, and find operational efficiencies that lead to superior outcomes for our partners across the customer and product life cycles. For more information, please visit us at www.iqor.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/iqor.