Television Academy Announces Corporate Partners for the 71st Emmy® Awards Season

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Television Academy announced today its official roster of new and returning corporate partners for the 71st Emmy® Awards season, which includes Audi of America, L'Oréal® Paris, PEOPLE®, Lindt Chocolate, Ferrari Trento, Sterling Vineyards, Ketel One® Vodka, FIJI® Water, United Airlines®, Lyft, Don Francisco’s Coffee and Living Spaces.

Audi, the official automotive partner of the Emmys, is returning for its ninth consecutive year. This year's fleet will feature the all-electric Audi e-tron SUV, which will make red carpet appearances and chauffeur nominees to the Emmy Awards receptions and ceremonies.

L'Oréal Paris is celebrating its sixth year as the Academy’s official hair and makeup partner, providing celebrity touch-ups backstage at the Emmys and Governors Ball. Featured this year is L’Oréal Paris’ Telescopic™ Lengthening & Lash By Lash Separating Mascara, which upholds the L’Oréal Paris tradition of mascara innovation by achieving two ideals—length and lash separation—in just one quick step.

Returning for the 14th year, PEOPLE is the official entertainment magazine partner of the Television Academy and has the exclusive Emmy digital pre-show. "PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live" will stream live from multiple locations on the Emmys red carpet to give the audience a glimpse into the glamour in real time. The official pre-show will livestream beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on PeopleTV, the streaming network from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. It will also be available to stream on PEOPLE.com and EW.com, in addition to social platforms Facebook (PEOPLE, EW, PeopleTV), Twitter (PEOPLE, EW, PeopleTV) and YouTube (PEOPLE, EW).

Premium Swiss chocolatier Lindt returns as the official chocolate of the Emmy Green Room, renamed The Lindt Chocolate Lounge, Governors Ball and Television Academy. During the awards telecast, Lindt will once again transform the Green Room into the Lindt Chocolate Lounge, a luxurious backstage sanctuary where Emmy nominees, presenters and special guests will be invited to enjoy a custom Lindt Chocolate creation to commemorate Emmy night. The Lindt Chocolate Lounge will bring the iconic LINDOR red packaging to life with lush red décor and bold gold accents. At the Governors Ball guests will be served the Lindt Chocolate Pot de Crème, made with the highest-quality dark and milk chocolate. Additionally, winners and guests alike will have a chance to indulge in Lindt LINDOR truffles—milk, white and fudge swirl chocolate truffles that promise a sweet ending to an amazing evening.

Ferrari Trento, crowned both the Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year 2019 at the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships and the Producer of the Year 2019 by the Gambero Rosso Italian wine guide, makes its fifth appearance as the official sparkling wine of Emmy Awards season. Governors Ball guests will toast with a choice of scintillating sparklers, including the World Champion Blanc de Blancs Ferrari Brut; the Ferrari Brut Rosé, a delicately harmonious blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir; and a glorious array of vintage offerings.

For the fourth consecutive year, iconic Napa Valley winery Sterling Vineyards returns as the Official Wine of the 71st Emmy Awards season. Sterling Vineyards invites Emmy nominees, presenters and members of the Television Academy to celebrate with its 2017 Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Chardonnay, 2017 Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc and 2016 Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Governors Ball guests will enjoy a tasting of its 2015 Sterling Vineyards Platinum Cabernet Sauvignon; and, as a special gift, winners announced at the September 22 telecast will receive a personalized bottle of the winery’s flagship 2015 Sterling Vineyards Iridium Cabernet Sauvignon. That night’s winners will also be treated to a glass of the exclusive wine while waiting for their Emmy statuettes to be personalized in the Emmy Winner’s Circle.

Adding delight to an already exceptional evening, Ketel One Family-Made Vodka, the official spirits partner of the 2019 Governors Ball events, will raise a glass in celebration of the incredible accomplishments of the television industry’s brightest stars. Award-winning bartender Charles Joly has crafted a cast of official Emmy cocktails that illustrates Ketel One Vodka’s commitment to making every occasion a bit more marvelous. Each original cocktail is composed of globally inspired ingredients and includes The Dapper Dragon (a playful yet sophisticated combination of exotic fruit and spice), The Moonlighter (pineapple juice, cold brew and banana chai foam), The Helmsman (a lovely non-alcoholic number featuring citrus, papaya and coconut) and Marvelous Mule (a twist on a classic mule). The Marvelous Mule will be available nationwide with the launch of a bespoke cocktail courier kit complete with everything needed to make the official cocktail. The Ketel One Vodka Emmy cocktail kit will be available in early September on cocktailcourier.com. In addition to the official Emmy cocktails, attendees will also enjoy a selection of spirits from the Diageo Reserve collection. Whether raising a glass to the nominees and winners from home or live from the front row, Ketel One Family-Made Vodka believes that moderation is marvelous.

FIJI Water, the No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand in the United States, will return for the sixth consecutive year as the official water partner of the 71st Emmy Awards Red Carpet and Governors Ball. Guests will stay hydrated on the Red Carpet and throughout the evening with individual bottles of FIJI Water.

United Airlines is in its 20th year in partnership with the Television Academy as the organization’s official air carrier. Every year United transports the Emmy statuettes from Chicago to Los Angeles on the “Flight of the Emmys,” during which customers at the gate and passengers are given the opportunity to capture their own pictures with an Emmy statuette. Los Angeles is home to 5,100 United employees, and the airline operates more than 150 daily flights to 70 destinations around the world from its hub at LAX.

Lyft joins the Academy for a third season as its official rideshare partner, giving Emmy Awards guests a way to add a little luxury to their night while arriving in style. Whether arriving in Lux Black, a black car piloted by one of Lyft's top drivers, or Lux Black XL, which is perfect for a party of six, Emmy guests will make a statement the moment they pull up to the Microsoft Theater.

Family-crafted Don Francisco’s Coffee returns to TV's most anticipated awards show as the official coffee of the 71st Emmy season for the second consecutive year. Los Angeles-based Don Francisco's Coffee features premium 100% Arabica beans, available in a variety of roasts and flavors, and for a wide range of brewing methods. The family-owned brand is built on a legacy dating back 150 years to their roots in Southern Cuba. Currently on their fourth generation of coffee roasters, Don Francisco’s is driven by an unwavering passion for producing consistent, high-quality coffee. Guests will be treated to a special selection of Don Francisco’s Coffee curated for this year's Emmy season.

For the first time this year, Living Spaces will provide all of the upholstered sofas and furnishings for the Governors Ball. The home furniture and accessories retailer makes it fast, fun and easy to shop an inspiring variety of pieces that customers can buy today and enjoy tonight. They also provide resources for industry professionals through their To the Trade Program, which offers members exclusive access to competitive industry pricing, trade discounts and personalized services.

For more information about these sponsors, visit audiusa.com, lorealparisusa.com, PEOPLE.com, lindtusa.com, ferraritrento.it/EN, sterlingvineyards.com, ketelone.com, fijiwater.com, united.com, lyft.com, donfranciscos.com and livingspaces.com.

The 71st Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy seeks to expand the horizons of television excellence. Through the programs, publications and events of the Academy and its Foundation, it strives to empower storytellers who shape the evolving television space. And it celebrates those who have excelled by recognizing their achievements through accolades and awards, including television's most coveted prize the Primetime Emmy® Award. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.