NEFCU Moves to Fiserv to Accelerate Digital Transformation

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that Long Island, New York-based NEFCU has selected Fiserv to help transform the credit union’s member experience and drive innovation in an increasingly digital banking environment.

NEFCU, one of the largest credit unions in the region, was driven to work with a Fintech leader to accelerate its business strategies. The credit union selected the DNA® core account processing platform from Fiserv for its ability to integrate other solutions through its open architecture and APIs, and its ability to service all loan types from a single system. The move to Fiserv will also enable the credit union to elevate the member experience, facilitate the planned introduction of self-service kiosks and enable branch staff to more easily expand member relationships.

“Our goal is to become the financial institution technology leader on Long Island, and we wanted a core platform that could help us achieve that goal,” said John Deieso, CEO of NEFCU. “We needed a core platform that was future-oriented, and a partner committed to continuous investment in its technologies.”

DNA is a modern, unified core account processing platform that provides a holistic view of member relationships, enabling financial institutions to deliver personalized services and more relevant product offerings. Additionally, the credit union will add several integrated solutions from Fiserv including content management and wire transfers, in addition to its existing suite of Fiserv solutions.

“Credit unions are continually looking for ways to meet the rapidly evolving expectations of their members,” said Vincent Brennan, president, Credit Union Solutions, Fiserv. “The right technology can position them to meet those expectations and drive growth as a result. We look forward to enabling the continued innovation of NEFCU as they meet the needs of members for years to come.”

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional Resources:

Credit Union Solutions from Fiserv - fisv.co/FiservCreditUnionSolutions

DNA from Fiserv - fisv.co/DNA

About Nassau Educators Federal Credit Union

NEFCU is one of Long Island’s leading credit unions that proudly offers its affordable banking services to all Long Islanders. With more than $3 billion in assets and nearly 200,000 members, NEFCU has branches and a shared branch network throughout Nassau and Suffolk Counties. To join NEFCU, eligible members must live, work, attend school, or regularly conduct business in Nassau and/or Suffolk counties (excluding the townships of East Hampton, Southampton and Shelter Island). Existing NEFCU members may also sponsor immediate family members or household members.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover™ cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

