Casa Mexico Tequila Partners With Los Angeles Rams for the 2019 NFL Season

Casa Mexico Tequila today announced a one-year partnership with the Los Angeles Rams giving Casa Mexico the exclusive marketing rights at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Rams games this season.

This partnership will include the Casa Mexico Sky Deck at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The Casa Mexico Sky Deck will sit atop the new Scholarship Tower, offering 360-degree views of Greater Los Angeles and a premium experience. The shaded roof deck will offer lounge spaces, concessions, private restrooms, and TV's. Fans interested in booking the Casa Mexico Sky Deck can visit www.therams.com/casamexicoskydeck or call 818-338-0011 ext 1 for more information.

In addition, fans will be able to enjoy smooth Casa Mexico Tequila from select concourse drink carts and specific-ticketed locations, including the Rams VIP Tailgate, Field Suites bar and the Casa Mexico Sky Deck.

Among the Partners of Casa Mexico are Mario Lopez, Entrepreneur, Emmy® Award-winning host of "Access" and the nationally syndicated iHeartMedia radio show "On with Mario," and Oscar De La Hoya, one of the greatest boxers of all time, the “Golden Boy” 10-time world champion in six different weight classes and president of Golden Boy Promotions.

“We are really excited for Casa Mexico Tequila to partner with a first-class organization like the Los Angeles Rams,” said De La Hoya. “We feel that our brand is a perfect fit with the defending NFC Champions.”

De La Hoya and Lopez have a belief and passion for the tequila. “I think the fact that Oscar and I are Mexican speaks to its authenticity and speaks to the fact that we can come from a place of passion that will resonate,” said Lopez. “I think that will ring true with our new campaign and our strategy we have moving forward.”

“I’ve been a Rams fan my whole life,” said Don Buccio, Founder of Casa Mexico Tequila. “To be associated with such a powerful and iconic organization is a dream come true. I hope this is only the beginning for Casa Mexico Tequila and the Rams.”

“We are excited to team with Casa Mexico Tequila and welcome them to the Rams House this season,” said Rams VP of Partnerships Jason Griffiths. “The renovated Coliseum will offer fans an improved in-stadium experience and the Casa Mexico Sky Deck is one of these new opportunities for groups looking for a unique and enhanced gameday.”

This partnership is an exciting step in the growth of the company and brand for Casa Mexico Tequila.

About Casa Mexico Tequila

Casa Mexico is a small batch, premium tequila company. It is produced in the red volcanic soil of Arandas, the highlands of Jalisco Mexico where the finest tequilas in the world are crafted. Founder Eric Buccio’s dream was to create a tequila that embodied Mexican taste and tradition. Buccio worked with a master distiller for years to create the best tasting tequila. Smooth and subtle Casa Mexico Tequila is made from 100% Blue Agave.