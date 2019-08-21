Chinese investors and Ningbo government back Gradiant China on the Heels of Two New Projects

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gradiant China, a division of Gradiant Corporation, today announced contracts with China Everbright and Shaanxi Yanchang Kaiyue CTX to deploy its technologies for treatment of their industrial wastewater. Moreover, the company unveiled receiving a large grant from the Ningbo Fenghua Government along with financial support from local private equity investors Shenzhen Yimeng and Shenzheng Songhe to fund the growth of the business.

China Everbright is one of China’s largest waste management companies with over 90 garbage incineration plants processing 32 million tons of waste every year. Gradiant’s CGETM technology will concentrate Everbright’s garbage leachate to drastically reduce their waste and energy consumption costs and help achieve Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) standards efficiently and economically. CGETM can operate using low grade waste heat generated from the incineration process which promises to further reduce the customer’s operating costs.

Gradiant’s latest adopter, Shaanxi Yanchang Kaiyue CTX, is committed to meeting tightening regulatory standards and managing the increasing discharge fees for their cooling tower blow down wastewater. Gradiant’s solution will recycle over 70% of this wastewater bringing significant financial savings as well as environmental sustainability to the operation.

Shenzhen Yimeng’s CEO Jiang Xiaojuan, “We have long searched for solutions to China’s water challenges. Gradiant’s technologies are the most innovative we’ve ever seen, yet practical to deploy and financially viable. We are confident that Gradiant’s offerings will be widely applicable across Chinese industries. We are excited to help them become a major player in China’s industrial water market.”

Gradiant China’s Managing Director Jason Yu added, “Environmental protection is a high priority for the governmental and the people of China. The generous support of the Ningbo government is evidence of the importance that lawmakers and regulatory authorities are placing on sustainability. We have already demonstrated our technologies in other parts of the world and are now seeing increasing adoption here. We strive to solve the industry’s greatest water challenges and make a lasting impact in the region by enabling continued industrial growth in harmony with nature. With proven technology complemented by a strong local team, growing implementation in China, and large investors who bring tremendous experience in building companies in the region, I believe we are poised for a great future.”

Prior to its newest customers and funding, Gradiant previously launched CGETM systems in China in partnership with Shanghai Electric, the largest steam turbine manufacturer in the world.

About Gradiant

Gradiant and its subsidiaries deliver tailored solutions for industrial water users with the most complex water treatment challenges. With a robust end-to-end product portfolio, technical and operational expertise, Gradiant provides innovative water recycling and reuse solutions to enable responsible industrial growth. Boston-based Gradiant was founded out of MIT and has regional headquarters and R&D facilities in Singapore. The company also serves industrial clients across the globe via its operating subsidiaries Gradiant Energy Services (USA - Denver, Houston, Midland), Gradiant India (Chennai, Ahmedabad), Gradiant China (Shanghai, Ningbo), and Gradiant MENA (Saudi Arabia).