Guidewire Software Announces Alchemy Technology Services as New Consulting Alliance Partner

DERRY, N. Ireland, & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alchemy Technology Services, a European centre of excellence for insurance software implementation and support, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon, today announced that Alchemy Technology Services has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level.

Alchemy provides talent and resources to support insurers in their efforts to modernize and grow their technology platforms. Alchemy’s near-shore resourcing allows for quick and efficient deployment of services to insurers across Europe. Government backing supports the company’s intensive training plans enabling them to provide fully certified consultants.

“We are pleased to join Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting partner, especially given that our focus on collaboration and investing in our people aligns us both culturally and operationally with Guidewire,” said John Harkin, CEO and Founder, Alchemy Technology Services. “We look forward to working with Guidewire and helping to ensure that insurers’ digitization projects are delivered with the expertise needed globally.”

“We welcome Alchemy Technology Services as a Guidewire alliance member,” said Lisa Walsh, vice president, Global Alliances, Guidewire Software. “We are pleased to work with a company whose values are consistent with our own, and we are excited to expand our relationship with them.”

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services in areas such as business transformation and strategy and implementation, as well as in related delivery services. Complementing Guidewire services consulting resources, our consulting partners provide additional Guidewire trained and certified consultants.

About Alchemy Technology Services

Alchemy Technology Services, is a rapidly growing European centre of excellence for insurance software implementation and support, driving the digital transformation of the global insurance industry. Alchemy provides new talent to support insurers in modernizing and growing their technology platforms.

Alchemy teams work on implementation projects across Europe and beyond. Government backing supports Alchemy’s rapid growth and intensive training to provide fully certified resources within a competitive pricing model. Alchemy’s talented analysts and consultants are also Chartered Institute of Insurance certified (CII).

For more information on Alchemy Technology Services, visit alchemytechs.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.