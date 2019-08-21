DirectPath Teams Up with GoodRx to Offer Members a One-Stop Shop for Health Care Price Information

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DirectPath, the company that guides employees to make better health care decisions, today announced that it has integrated GoodRx’s pricing data into its transparency member portal. Through this integration, DirectPath members can now access prescription cost information, as well as comparative cost information about medical procedures and treatments, via a single online platform. Armed with these insights – and with personalized support from DirectPath advocates – members have the resources they need to make more cost-conscious decisions about every aspect of their health care, saving up to 80% on medications and an average of $340 on out-of-pocket spending on procedures and treatments.

Today, one third of consumers do not fill their prescriptions due to cost concerns. What these consumers may not realize, however, is that there are ways to circumvent costly prescriptions by researching alternative options – for example, considering generic vs. brand-name drugs, shopping at a different pharmacy or taking advantage of coupons.

With GoodRx, DirectPath enables members to efficiently identify these opportunities. By simply entering their ZIP code and prescribed medication into the GoodRx pricing tool, members can access:

Price and discount information for more than 70,000 pharmacies

Prescription coupons that can be printed out or saved on their phone

Comparisons between generic and brand-name drug prices

Members also have access to DirectPath advocates, who can discuss the information presented through the GoodRx widget and contextualize it based on their health plan and specific circumstances.

Not only does the GoodRx intelligence benefit DirectPath members, it can also benefit their employers. By mitigating financial stress caused by expensive prescriptions, employers that offer DirectPath can foster more productive workforces and greater employee satisfaction.

“GoodRx is an extremely powerful tool for educating people on ways that they can save on prescription drugs,” said Bridget Lipezker, senior vice president and general manager, Advocacy and Transparency, DirectPath. “With health care costs continuing to rise, DirectPath’s mission to democratize information about health care savings opportunities is more important than ever. Incorporating GoodRx’s pricing widget into our member portal is a natural next step – and one that we’re extremely excited about – as we continue to help employees, and their employers, save on all aspects of health care.”

Justin Fengler, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Business Development at GoodRx, added, “We’re pleased to help provide DirectPath customers the tools they need to make informed, cost-effective choices about their treatment options. We are glad to partner with DirectPath and help advance an era of greater health care transparency.”

About DirectPath:

DirectPath guides employees to make better health care decisions with individualized education for selecting the right benefit plan, expert assistance in making informed care choices and rewards for sensible financial decisions. Its customers experience significant ROI on their benefits investments through increased employee participation, management of the evolving regulatory environment and reduced cost through a benefits plan system of record. DirectPath has offices throughout the country. For more information, visit the DirectPath website and follow the company on Twitter.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America’s leading source of prescription and healthcare savings. More than 10 million people a month trust our free app and website to deliver the best prices at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide. Our discounts save Americans up to 80% on virtually all FDA-approved drugs and can be used by those with and without health insurance. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save more than $10 billion on their prescription drug expenses.