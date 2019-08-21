Smart & Final Turns to Toshiba to Continue Enhancing Store Operations

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is setting out to optimize store operations for Smart & Final, the value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer. Toshiba, the global market share leader for integrated in-store retail solutions, will help to improve the Smart & Final customer experience by ensuring its store systems remain fully operational 365 days a year using Toshiba’s wall-to-wall managed services.

Smart & Final expects to see enhancements in store operations, associate satisfaction and overall customer experience, while lowering costs across its more than 300 grocery and foodservice locations. Leveraging Toshiba’s expansive services capabilities will enable Smart & Final to better serve the communities in which they operate.

“We are passionate about providing our customers, as well as our associates, with a more satisfying in-store experience,” said Ed Wong, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer at Smart & Final. “Even as we continue to grow, our everyday focus is making sure all of our retail stores operate with excellence. Toshiba’s proven commitment to optimizing store operations through their experienced personnel and best-in-class managed services methodologies provide us the peace of mind to focus on our core business and our customers.”

Toshiba is Smart & Final’s sole managed services provider, overseeing all in-store point-of-sale technology, including peripherals, store servers, timeclocks and other systems.

Toshiba Managed Services teams will specifically work with Smart & Final to:

Provide real-time input to improve in-store systems performance, asset tracking, critical situations and overall store impact through daily interactions with onsite Smart & Final support team.

Deliver key data insights to improve in-store systems decisions, inventory adjustments, trend analysis, process improvements and store performance from annual Preventive Maintenance activity.

Collaborate to identify opportunities for service call reductions to improve uptime, associate satisfaction and overall customer satisfaction.

“Retailing today is very dynamic. Every day we hear from clients around the world about their plans to create meaningful experiences that improve satisfaction and loyalty,” said Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Vice President, Head of Americas Bill Campbell. “We are proud to work with Smart & Final to ensure they continue to thrive while better servicing their customers. Through Toshiba Managed Services, we’re performing the critical tasks necessary to keep Smart & Final’s systems operational, servicing its customers, while getting systems back online quickly in the event of any disruption.”

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for integrated in-store solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we achieve brilliant commerce by advancing the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit toshibacommerce.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube. #EmpoweringRetail

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money.

Smart & Final operates 322 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. Founded in 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.