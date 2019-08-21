Veradigm and Komodo Health Partner to Create the Largest Linked EHR and Claims Dataset for Life Science Research

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm, an Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) business unit, today announced that it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Komodo Health to advance life sciences research. Initially the partnership will focus on linking Allscripts’ industry-leading ambulatory EHR data with Komodo’s Healthcare Map, which contains encounter data from more than 150 private and public payers. Using Komodo Health’s platform, the collaboration will enable Veradigm to provide a linked dataset containing a complete longitudinal view of nearly 50 million deidentified patients to support life sciences companies as they investigate new ways to reduce disease burden.

The linked dataset combines detailed clinical and patient lifestyle information along with cost and utilization data captured across all care settings. Veradigm’s model for real-world research is built on access to near real-time patient data, best-in-class analytics and seamless point-of-care programs. In support of Veradigm’s mission to simplify healthcare with data-driven insights and technology that can help manage cost and improve outcomes, the partnership with Komodo Health will enable Veradigm to develop new and creative real-world evidence solutions for its life science customers.

" Komodo has curated one of the largest sources of US healthcare encounters, which offers not just a comprehensive picture of patient journeys across the healthcare system, but a broad view of the US insured population," said Tom Langan, Chief Executive Officer for Veradigm. “ This relationship will enhance our ability to provide a comprehensive understanding of both clinical and economic health outcomes while enabling us to develop new innovative solutions for real world research."

" Data increasingly must be the backbone of every decision and every product in healthcare – yet stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem lack access to an accurate view of patient health, provider practices, and outcomes,” said Arif Nathoo, MD, CEO and co-founder of Komodo Health. “ Veradigm is changing the game by delivering timely insights from complete patient journeys that will power new technologies and expand the ability of healthcare stakeholders to demonstrate value.”

By linking the largest ambulatory EHR for life science research dataset with Komodo’s Healthcare Map, Veradigm leverages the strengths of each source to offer researchers opportunities to integrate patient history and behavior, detailed clinical symptoms and outcomes, patterns of drug and health services utilization, along with costs to individuals and payers.

About Veradigm™

Veradigm is an integrated data systems and services company that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools to help healthcare stakeholders improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery— including biopharma, health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. We are dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. This is how we are transforming health, insightfully. To learn more, visit www.veradigmhealth.com.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

About Komodo Health:

Komodo Health has assembled the largest and most comprehensive picture of patient journeys across the US. Its Healthcare Map links more than 150 payer complete datasets, providing real-time and longitudinal data on more than 320 million patients, representing more than 65 billion clinical encounters with 15 million new encounters added daily. Komodo Health’s AI platform cross-links patient journey data with other medical and healthcare datasets to better understand disease burden, predict disease and optimize patient outcomes. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

© 2019 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.