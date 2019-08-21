Everlast Gets in the Ring with SourceCode Communications, its first Public Relations Agency of Record

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlast, the preeminent brand in boxing since 1910 and the world’s leading manufacturer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment, has selected SourceCode Communications as its first public relations agency of record. The Everlast brand is synonymous with fight sports and has tasked SourceCode to ideate and execute on upcoming campaigns and broaden awareness for the company’s products, owned media entities, and ambassadors.

The relationship officially kicked off in July, with the agency focusing on launching the next iteration of Everlast’s Be First, a global integrated campaign challenging consumers to carve their own path to success. The campaign is a play on the well-known boxing term “Be First,” which is associated with dictating the pace of a fight, making your opponent follow your lead. The scope will consist of campaign development and execution, events, ambassador and influencer management, and media relations.

“In recent years, the Everlast brand has transformed from a boxing company to a leading fight goods and lifestyle sports brand, fueled by a full-fledged media entity focused on sports culture. As our brand continues to evolve, so have our communications and PR needs,” said Chris Zoller, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Everlast. “The SourceCode team brings an impressive track record of executing successful, creative campaigns for consumer brands -- we are extremely excited to work with them.”

Everlast joins SourceCode’s growing consumer practice, a diverse group of category leaders and disruptors in their respective industries, such as car sharing marketplace Turo, LGBTQ+ dating app SCRUFF, and FemTech brand Elvie. The practice currently consists of 12 retainer clients and seven staffers.

“As we continue to scale the agency, we’ve prided ourselves in adding truly innovative companies to our consumer and B2B roster of client partners,” said Greg Mondshein, Managing Partner at SourceCode Communications. “The Everlast brand is iconic and the work they are doing is humanizing the world of boxing in a way we haven’t seen before. We couldn’t be more humbled to partner with them.”

SourceCode Communications is experiencing a banner year. The NYC-based shop has doubled its team since January, housing 17 full-time employees. In addition to its growing consumer practice, the agency’s B2B division (ranging from AdTech/MarTech to enterprise security) has grown by leaps and bounds with new clients including Pindrop, Cloudreach and more.

