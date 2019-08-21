United Business Mail Acquires Commingle Operations from LSC Communications for $11.25 Million

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) and United Business Mail (UBM) announced today that UBM has acquired LSC’s commingle business for $11.25 million in cash. The transaction includes LSC’s commingle facility located in Aurora, Illinois, which LSC acquired as part of the acquisition of RRD Print Logistics in July of 2018.

UBM has been a leader in the commingle industry for more than 30 years. Commingling is a process that enables mailers to combine their mail streams to maximize postage discounts offered by the USPS. Bill Wetzel, Chief Executive Officer of United Business Mail, stated, “UBM is honored to build upon the very strong relationships that LSC has created with their clients and this acquisition will further our position as a leading commingle provider to the mailing industry.”

Drew Coxhead, Chief Financial Officer of LSC Communications, commented, “With their years of experience and leadership in the commingle industry, UBM is well-positioned to continue to grow the business and manage a seamless transition for both clients and employees. This transaction will enable LSC to continue to focus on our core print and logistics businesses, and the proceeds from this sale will be used to reduce debt.”

As part of the agreement, LSC Communications will continue to be the exclusive logistics services provider for all of UBM’s mail.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. Our traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, our supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

For more information about LSC Communications, visit www.lsccom.com.

About United Business Mail

United Business Mail is a privately held Mail Service Provider that brings to the mailing community innovative postage savings options. United Business Mail is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. United Business Mail employs more than 130 employees and plans to grow their staff through the talent that will be retained through this acquisition.

For more information about United Business Mail, visit www.unitedbusinessmail.com.