Rebiotix, Inc and Karolinska Institutet Expand Partnership to Shape the Future of Microbiome Research

ROSEVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rebiotix Inc, a Ferring Pharmaceuticals company, announced today that their Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Ken Blount, has been appointed to Karolinska Institutet’s Joint Steering Committee (JSC) of the Centre for Translation Microbiome Research (CTMR) in Stockholm, Sweden.

Dr. Blount joins two colleagues from Ferring Pharmaceuticals currently serving on the JSC - Per Falk, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Science Officer, and Malin Carlsson, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President. The JSC, which evaluates strategic research opportunities for the CTMR, will continue a partnership initiated between the Karolinska Institutet and Ferring in 2016, with a 5-year extension announced in January 2019. The partnership was established to expand the world’s knowledge about the connection between the human microbiome and personal health, and to create opportunities for the development of novel therapies in the areas of reproductive medicine and maternal health and gastroenterology.

“I am honored to serve on the Joint Steering Committee at the Karolinska Institutet to advance knowledge about the microbiome, with the ultimate goal of better health for all,” said Dr. Ken Blount, Chief Scientific Officer at Rebiotix Inc. “The CTMR, Rebiotix and Ferring are on the forefront of microbiome-based therapeutic research and I am excited to see future outcomes of this collaboration, especially as we continue to understand the benefits of the microbiome. We believe that the microbiome has tremendous potential to make a positive impact on global human health and a key step in harnessing that potential is through the invaluable research that will stem from the CTMR’s efforts.”

About Rebiotix

Rebiotix Inc, part of the Ferring Pharmaceuticals Group, is a late-stage clinical microbiome company focused on harnessing the power of the human microbiome to revolutionize the treatment of challenging diseases. Rebiotix has a diverse pipeline of investigational drug products built on its pioneering microbiota-based MRT™ drug platform. The platform consists of investigational drug technologies designed to potentially rehabilitate the human microbiome by delivering a broad consortium of live microbes into a patient’s intestinal tract. For more information on Rebiotix and its pipeline of human microbiome-directed therapies for diverse disease states, visit www.rebiotix.com.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and women’s health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the company’s research and development investment goes towards finding innovative and personalized healthcare solutions to help mothers and babies, from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, Ferring now employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.

About Karolinska Institutet

Karolinska Institutet is one of the world’s leading medical universities. Its vision is to significantly contribute to the improvement of human health. Karolinska Institutet accounts for the single largest share of all academic medical research conducted in Sweden and offers the country’s broadest range of education in medicine and health sciences. The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet selects the Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine. For more information please visit www.ki.se/en.