Ford Motor Company Becomes an Official Transportation Solution for Susan G. Komen® in Celebration of 25 Years of Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, and Ford Motor Company today announced their 25th year of partnership in the fight against breast cancer. Through the relationship, Ford is dedicated to becoming an official transportation solution for Komen and the patients it supports through its Ford Warriors in Pink® program. The program will work with GoRide Health to provide transportation services through December 31, 2019 to breast cancer patients who are faced with challenges in getting to their treatment appointments as lack of transportation can be a significant barrier to care for many patients.

In addition to becoming an official transportation solution for Komen, Ford Warriors in Pink will be investing $300,000 in Komen’s Treatment Assistance Program, with individual grants benefiting more than 600 breast cancer patients nationwide who need assistance with transportation. Since the inception of Susan G. Komen’s Treatment Assistance Program in 2003, Komen has provided financial assistance to more than 30,000 people undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Over the past 25 years, Ford has dedicated more than $137 million to the fight against breast cancer, supporting groups like Komen who work to save lives through research and provide real-time support. Since 1994, thanks in part to Ford’s support, Komen has funded 2,605 research grants totaling more than $875 million and provided psychosocial support and assistance to an average of 13,000 people per year since 2008 through the Komen Breast Care Helpline.

“Ford has been a loyal partner the past 25 years and has made a significant impact on our work to end breast cancer forever,” says Paula Schneider, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen. “We’re thankful to Ford for remaining dedicated to this important cause as one of our longest-standing partners, and we look forward to continuing in this fight together.”

“I feel fortunate to be part of a company that has been committed to the fight for 25 years,” says Jim Peters, Brand Content and Alliances Marketing Manager at Ford Motor Company. “I’m happy to announce how Ford Warriors in Pink is working with Susan G. Komen this year: providing help with transportation needs so patients are able to get to and from important medical appointments.”

To hear more from Jim Peters on Susan G. Komen and Ford’s partnership, visit https://ww5.komen.org/Blog/ford/.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $988 million in research and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. That promise has become Komen’s promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

About Ford Motor Company®

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 194,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.