Cardinal Logistics Improves Driver Efficiency and Reduces Costs with Zebra Mobile Computers

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that Cardinal Logistics, a leading North American third-party logistics provider, selected Zebra’s TC56 and TC57 series touch computers to improve truck driver efficiency, reduce costs and enhance proof of delivery (POD) for its customers.

Cardinal Logistics drivers use Zebra’s Android™-based TC56 and TC57 series touch computers in the truck to manage logs, inspections, POD, signature capture, photos and various other applications for its customers. Supply Chain Services, a Zebra PartnerConnect Premier Solutions Provider played an important role in the deployment of 4,000 TC56/TC57 touch computers across the Cardinal Logistics fleet by assisting with planning, staging, and technical assistance as well as helping create a unified enterprise mobility strategy. The deployment helps Cardinal drivers reduce downtime as they can switch between trucks faster with one device.

“The purpose-built, Android-based Zebra TC56 and TC57 series touch computers are ideal for our fleet,” said Clay Holmes, Chief Information Officer, Cardinal Logistics. “The consumer devices on the market do not fit our logistics environment because of restrictions on applications, system update challenges and lack of security. Zebra is one of the first to have a mobility plan that expands outside the four walls of a warehouse and into the truck. We now use one device for everything our drivers do, and it helps us, and our customers save money.”

Moving from the use of multiple devices, Cardinal Logistics consolidated all of its applications and workflows on the Zebra TC56 and TC57 series touch computers to reduce costs on data plans and digitize tasks previously captured in writing. Drivers used to get slowed down with excessive paperwork and logging, but now can make more deliveries in a day.

The TC56 and TC57 provide Cardinal Logistics with application flexibility, efficient security and manageable over-the-air software updates increasing the productivity of its drivers. By automating multiple processes on the TC56 and TC57, Cardinal Logistics has reduced the training time for new hires who can quickly reach expected productivity levels.

“Cardinal Logistics’ investment in Zebra’s enterprise mobile computers is a sign of the commitment it has made to its customers and drivers,” said Chris Kelly, Vice President and General Manager of North America Sales, Zebra Technologies. “The demands on third-party logistics companies are higher than ever as compliance remains complex, and customers expect service and information instantly. Zebra delivers the performance edge that enterprises like Cardinal Logistics require to stay competitive by digitizing their operations into an intelligent, connected supply chain.”

Cardinal Logistics is also a Zebra PartnerConnect Independent Software Vendor (ISV). The real-time information provided by its software application makes it easy to give customers the on-demand shipment status they expect today. Dispatchers can also optimize routes to minimize mileage with real-time visibility into driver location and status, driving down fuel costs and vehicle wear-and-tear. The application allows Cardinal to optimize its own drivers and is also available for sale to other logistics companies. By providing real-time visibility into its fleet through a custom application, Cardinal Logistics has also increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

