WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it has signed a multi-year extension to be the exclusive provider of private label and universal fleet card services for Phillips 66.

“We’re proud to deepen our relationship with Phillips 66 and to leverage its powerful market presence, which has expanded nationally over the last few years,” said Jay Collins, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Small Business and Channel Partnerships at WEX. “This extension reflects our mutual commitment to grow together by providing innovative payment solutions, world-class service, and a dedicated team to help Phillips 66 build its customer base and increase brand loyalty to the iconic Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 brands.”

WEX and Phillips 66 have partnered since 2010 to develop a comprehensive sales and marketing engine that relies on emerging payment technologies to support fleet customers and independent marketers and dealers at more than 7,000 fueling locations.

“Phillips 66 is excited to extend our relationship with WEX, and we look forward to expanding our suite of fleet payment products to our growing customer base,” said John Barbour, Manager of Payments and Card Services at Phillips 66. “Our relationship with WEX has allowed us to leverage our strong brand presence in-market by combining it with WEX’s superior program flexibility and deep customer insights. The result has been a more loyal fleet customer who we know is backed by the leading service in the industry.”

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through approximately 4,900 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer approximately 14 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; our travel and corporate solutions business processes over $35 billion of purchase volume annually; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 343,000 employers and more than 28 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About Phillips 66®

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,500 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP TIER® Detergent Gasolines under the Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® brands. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.