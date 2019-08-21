Over 100 Credit Unions Select Member Driven Technologies to Host Core Platform

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that it has reached and quickly surpassed its 100th credit union client milestone. By leveraging MDT to host their core platforms, credit unions across the country are increasing efficiencies, improving productivity and enhancing the member experience.

Alexandria, Va.-based InFirst Federal Credit Union first selected MDT in 2012 and converted in March of 2013. The credit union has not looked back since. Marty Wye, President and CEO of the credit union, explained, “MDT has provided valuable support to our credit union as we have reached significant milestones and completed complex projects, such as a name change, branch acquisitions, deploying EMV cards, and most recently, a phased migration to Windows 10. As a community and government agency based institution with a small IT department, working with MDT has allowed us to do more with less. Through this partnership, we have been able to save time and boost efficiencies while still providing an outstanding member experience. Since day one, we have been impressed with the MDT team’s character, expertise and accountability; they are a true partner to our credit union.”

Greenville Federal Credit Union, based in Greenville, SC, will be converting to MDT next spring. Dana Morris, Senior Vice President of IT for the credit union, stated, “We look forward to partnering with MDT. The service culture we experienced among MDT’s staff and management, as well as other credit unions on the platform, was influential when comparing potential providers. They have been engaging and passionate about helping credit unions better serve their members. Outsourcing with MDT will allow us to provide a better core experience while cultivating valuable member relationships.”

Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Community Choice Credit Union is a founding member of MDT and has outsourced with the CUSO since its beginning. Robert Bava, President and CEO of the credit union, commented, “We have significantly grown since we first went live on MDT, and the platform has been able to seamlessly support our scale with added efficiencies. MDT provides affordable access to a wide range of innovative solutions that we use to run our institution with confidence and ease. The CUSO treats each credit union as an extension of their own team, and we’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with them over the years.”

“We are proud to partner with 100 forward-thinking credit unions, enabling them to spend less time and resources on hardware and software maintenance and more time on member service,” said Larry Nichols, President and CEO of MDT. “We remain committed to serving as our clients’ advocates, providing guidance on how to best navigate changing security and compliance issues and connecting them with new and modern technology that will help them compete. We are excited about this momentum and look forward to partnering with even more institutions this year and beyond.”

