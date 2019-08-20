KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Ratings to NP SPE IX LP, Series 2019-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to the Class A-1 Notes, Class A-2 Notes and Class B-1 Notes of NP SPE IX LP, Series 2019-1, a railcar leasing securitization.

This is the first transaction issued out of the NP SPE IX LP Trust. The railcars in the portfolio (the “Portfolio Railcars”) and the related leases will be acquired by the Issuer from NP SPE VIII LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of NP SPE VIII Holdings LP.

The portfolio consists of 1,820 non-tank railcars with an aggregate fair market value (“FMV”) of $138.1 million, and 1,669 tank railcars with an aggregate FMV of $177.0 million. The portfolio is currently 99.7% utilized, with the majority of leases on full-service leases. The Issuer will be responsible for covering maintenance costs for the railcars in the portfolio that are under full-service lease contracts.

The offered notes in this transaction consist of two senior note classes, the Class A-1 and Class A-2 and a subordinate Class B-1 note. The Class A-1 Notes will amortize to zero over 7 years, until the anticipated repayment date (“ARD”), on the payment date in October 2026. The Class A-2 Notes will amortize straight-line to zero over 11 years following the ARD.

The transaction provides a number of structural protections for noteholders including credit enhancement comprised of overcollateralization, liquidity facility, and performance triggers.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: NP SPE IX LP, Series 2019-1 Series 2019-1 Preliminary Rating Initial Principal Balance Class A-1 A (sf) $73,902,000 Class A-2 A (sf) $165,610,000 Class B-1 BBB (sf) $18,909,000

