Buy It Installed Partners with Continuum Global Solutions

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Buy It Installed today announced a partnership with Continuum Global Solutions, a world leader in customer care services and call centers.

Buy It Installed developed a revolutionary artificial empathy platform for e-commerce companies that gives consumers the option to add professional installation with the purchase of products such as consumer electronics, smart home devices, computer hardware, plumbing, automotive accessories, lighting and more. A single click of the Buy It Installed® Button rallies a national network of craftsmen who will install newly purchased items anywhere across the country.

Continuum Global will advance Buy It Installed’s growth through its expansive support team and call center systems. The company has over 15,000 employees in major international markets, serving Fortune-500 clients who rely on their vast experience in customer care management.

“Continuum Global’s array of resources is a natural fit for Buy It Installed’s national network of clients and craftsman,” states Todd Banhidy, President and Founder of Buy It Installed. “Buy It Installed is a fast-paced company that is scaling quickly. The opportunity to take advantage of external resources for customer and client contact through Continuum Global brings us the best in class omni-channel support where it’s needed most.”

Continuum Global and Buy It Installed came together to support each company’s expansion through their mutual investor Skyview Capital. Continuum Global has long standing partnerships that support the majority of tier one cable and satellite companies throughout the U.S.

“The combination of Continuum’s technology and services linked with Buy It Installed’s national network of certified craftsman can deliver a unique support structure for new and existing Continuum clients,” says Jared Kearney, Senior Vice President of Operations at Continuum Global.

This partnership is sure to pave the way for unparalleled growth and enhanced client and customer experiences at scale.

About Continuum Global Solutions, LLC

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Continuum Global Solutions (CGS) customer care services and call centers have been embraced by top companies worldwide. The company’s Fortune-500 clients rely on its expertise in customer care management. CGS customer care and call center solutions leverage world class voice, chat, email, and social technologies. Continuum has more than 15,000 employees in major international markets and serves tier-1 clients across multiple industry verticals. More information can be found at www.continuumgbl.com.

About Buy It Installed

The Buy It Installed® button is a simple, one-click ecommerce button that enables online consumers to purchase products with installation included. Buy It Installed works with ecommerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, manufacturers and distributors to create a do-it-for-me (DIFM) consumer experience for consumer electronics, smart home devices, computer hardware, plumbing, lighting and more. Its Craftsman Republic® network consists of thousands of craftsmen nationwide who are brand certified and ready to help consumers get the most enjoyment out of their purchase. More information is available at www.buyitinstalled.com.