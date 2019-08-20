American Express Returns to the 2019 US Open Tennis Championships to Back Card Members

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entering its 26th year of partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), American Express (NYSE:AXP) is continuing to back Card Members at the 2019 US Open Tennis Championships.

“ We have a lot of exciting things happening at the US Open this year, as we know our Card Members are passionate about tennis. We hope to fuel their passion with our unique benefits, whether they’re listening to live-commentary of the matches with our Amex earpiece radios, getting their favorite pair of sneakers cleaned in the Card Member Lounge or enjoying a cocktail in the Centurion Suite,” said Bess Spaeth, Senior Vice President, Global Brand Media and Experiences, American Express.

American Express will provide Card Members and fans with access to a variety of benefits and experiences at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center including the US Open American Express Fan Experience, Card Member Lounge and Centurion® Suite.

In addition to these interactive spaces, Card Members can access and redeem exclusive benefits with the tap of a contactless-enabled Card or digital wallet, including a one-time “ Spend $100 or more, Get $20 back” offer for eligible Card Members1, earpiece radios with live-commentary of the matches from ESPN’s broadcast, complimentary bag check at East and South gates upon entry, exclusive Polo Ralph Lauren customized merchandise for purchase2 and more.

This year, American Express is also giving over 100 tickets and hospitality packages to select small business owners in the New York metro area, providing unrivaled access to one of the city’s most premiere events - an experience traditionally reserved for larger businesses - so they can bring someone who has had their back, host an existing or prospective business customer and network with peers to learn along the way. A survey commissioned by American Express found that when Small Business Owners were asked what would help in landing a business meeting with a new or existing client, nearly half choose organized networking events.*

“ Backing small business owners isn’t just something we say, it’s something everyone at American Express is truly committed to - providing them with tools and resources to help them grow their businesses,” says Spaeth.

In addition, various small businesses will be showcased throughout the American Express physical spaces and marketing on-site, providing added exposure for these growing businesses.

US OPEN AMERICAN EXPRESS FAN EXPERIENCE

The one-of-a-kind US Open American Express Fan Experience will return to the US Open, immersing fans in a world where New York City meets tennis. Open to all, guests who visit the space located just inside the East Gate can participate in a variety of interactive experiences that mirror the famous sights and sounds of the US Open’s hometown – New York City.

A few highlights of the Fan Experience include:

An interactive game of Pong that lets fans become a player on a game board designed to reflect each of New York City’s famous boroughs.

Digital murals, designed by Brooklyn-based artist Askew One, where fans can use digital spray paint cans to create their own art.

A chance for fans to create their own melodies with the “Rally Remix,” using tennis balls to trigger specific beats and rhythms.

A subway car build-out, departing from “Court Street,” that will take fans through historical moments in US Open history with the use of audio and visual theater, including showcasing tennis players American Express has backed along the way.

AMERICAN EXPRESS® CARD MEMBER LOUNGE

Card Members can tap their contactless-enabled American Express Card or digital wallet to enter the exclusive Card Member Lounge, nestled above the Fan Experience. The lounge offers Card Members, and up to three of their guests, a retreat from the hot summer sun with lounge seating, charging stations, hair and makeup touchups from Glamsquad, complimentary sneaker cleaning by Jason Markk and food and beverage for purchase – including one of just three locations on the grounds where you can get the popular GREY GOOSE® Frozen Honey Deuce.3

The Fan Experience and Card Member Lounge are open from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM from August 26 through September 4. Hours shift from September 5 through September 8.4

AMERICAN EXPRESS CENTURION SUITE

For the second year, the American Express Centurion Suite is returning to Louis Armstrong Stadium, offering Platinum Card® and Centurion Members a place to relax and recharge in between matches. An extension of American Express’ signature Centurion Lounge Network, the Centurion Suite will offer Card Members the following amenities:

Complimentary premium snacks, small bites, and water

One complimentary drink (beer, wine, cocktail or mocktail). Additional selection of finely crafted cocktails, beer and wine available for purchase 3

A preview of 1850 , the speakeasy-inspired bar that will be featured inside the upcoming Centurion Lounge at JFK Terminal 4, where Card Members will be treated to an exclusive cocktail, “The Centurionside,” created by Jim Meehan, Head Mixologist of the Centurion Lounge Network

, the speakeasy-inspired bar that will be featured inside the upcoming Centurion Lounge at JFK Terminal 4, where Card Members will be treated to an exclusive cocktail, “The Centurionside,” created by Jim Meehan, Head Mixologist of the Centurion Lounge Network Phone charging stations and dedicated Wi-Fi network

Air-conditioning, restrooms and spacious seating

Special Card Member takeaways including a travel cocktail kit and travel pouch5

The Centurion Suite will be open from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM from August 26 through September 4 and closed from September 5 through September 8, as matches will no longer take place in Louis Armstrong Stadium on these days. Platinum Card Members can bring up to two guests to the Suite, while Centurion Members can bring two guests or their immediate family.4 To ensure the comfort of all Card Members as they relax and recharge between matches, Platinum Card Members and their guests will have a two-hour time limit with no re-entry. Centurion Members and their guests will have no time limit and can re-enter.

Fans can visit the American Express Exhibit at South Plaza for more benefits, including the “Chair of Champions,” and also visit the Guest Information Hosted by American Express for information on how to navigate the grounds, access Card Member benefits and more.

For more information on the benefits American Express is offering at the 2019 US Open, visit: usopen.org/americanexpressbenefits

*Survey Methodology

American Express conducted a survey based on a random sample of Small Business owners in the Tri-State area. The target sample was defined by identifying people who are small business owners/managers of companies with fewer than 100 employees. The anonymous survey was conducted via an online panel on August 7 -11,2019. The poll as a margin of error of +/- 4% at the 95% level of confidence.

1 Enroll your eligible Card to get a one-time $20 statement credit when you spend $100 in one or more purchases at participating on-site merchants. Visit American Express locations on-site to enroll. See here for full Offer Terms, including Card eligibility and merchant exclusions.

2 Check here for full details and terms for Card Member benefits on-site.

3 Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

4 Subject to availability/capacity.

5 Quantities limited to one per Card Member, available while supplies last.

