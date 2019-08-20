ECS Awarded US Marine Corps M-SHARP Contract

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been awarded a three-year, firm-fixed-price (FFP), $19 million contract to support the Marine Sierra Hotel Aviation Readiness Program (M-SHARP). Managed by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Training and Education Command (TECOM) Aviation Standards Branch, M-SHARP is a web-based training management program that supports all Marine Aviation Operational and Headquarters units with real-time forecasting, scheduling, execution, and reporting to achieve and maintain combat readiness.

ECS will implement new and enhanced functionality to M-SHARP, enabling more simulator and ground-unit utilization, implementing a Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) for software development, increasing functionality on multiplatform-based systems, and creating more comprehensive security through redundant data storage and secure help-desk functionality. In this work, ECS will draw on more than 16 years of experience as a systems integrator (SI) for the Marine Corps Training Information Management System (MCTIMS), which supports Marines around the globe.

“ We are proud of our longstanding relationship with the U.S. Marine Corps,” said Luis “CC” ColonCastro, ECS vice president of mission systems. “Training management is key to mission readiness. M-SHARP provides Marines with the critical, comprehensive marine aviation training they need to protect the nation.”

“ ECS has supported similar systems for the USMC for the past 16 years,” said George Wilson, president of ECS. “ This award positions us as the leader in both ground and aviation training management systems for the Marine Corps.”

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 2,700 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, creative, digital, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. ASGN was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.