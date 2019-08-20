Asset TV and Discovery Data Announce Partnership for Advanced Analytics and Audience Validation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Asset TV, the world’s largest global online video platform for investment professionals, and Discovery Data, the leading financial services industry provider of data and analytics on firms and professionals, proudly announce their new partnership. Asset TV is integrating Discovery Data into its reporting and analytics systems to augment its capabilities and amplify client results.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Discovery Data. Asset TV delivers research and accredited learning to over 500,000 investment professionals, institutional investors, bankers, wealth managers, investment executives and others in the finance, fintech and insurance industries. Our new partnership with Discovery Data will super-charge Asset TV’s reporting and analytics with over 500 million data points, greatly enhancing validation, verification and targeting capabilities for our clients,” said Neil Jeffery, Asset TV EVP - Head of Americas.

“The world's largest, most successful and fastest growing asset managers, wealth managers, clearing firms, insurance companies and service providers recognize our data and services as the preeminent solution and rely on it to understand the industry, and to identify, reach and do business with firms and professionals throughout North America. We are delighted to partner with Asset TV to supply the essential verification and validation capabilities needed to accelerate success for their clients,” said Craig Katz, EVP of Discovery Data.

About Asset TV

Asset TV is the leading global online video platform for investment professionals with a community of over 500,000 advisers, pension funds, consultants, family offices and wealth managers across the globe. Viewers trust Asset TV for their due diligence, validation, research and learning. Asset TV supports investment professionals education with CE and CPD accredited content. Fund managers film with Asset TV, sponsor thought leadership programs and syndicate their in-house content on Asset TV websites. The company was established in 2003 and has offices in London, New York, Boston, Toronto and Cape Town with dedicated websites advisers in the UK, US, Canada, Europe, Asia and South Africa. To learn more visit www.assettv.com/about.

About Discovery Data

Discovery Data offers a consolidated view of the financial services and insurance industries, including 40,000 firms and over 2 million professionals, to assist your recruiting, sales and marketing efforts. The world's largest, most successful and fastest growing asset managers, broker-dealers, clearing firms, insurance companies and service providers recognize our data and services as the preeminent solution and rely on it to understand the industry, and to identify, reach and do business with firms and professionals throughout North America. To learn more visit https://www.discoveryco.com.