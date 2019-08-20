InsuraGuest Announces International Sales Contract with Renowned Hotelier Roger Bloss

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InsuraGuest, Inc., a SaaS (Software as a Service) company that has developed a proprietary InsurTech platform to deliver insurance product to end users, announced today the signing of an international sales contract with world renowned hotelier Roger Bloss and his company Cal-Vegas, Inc. The contract will aid Mr. Bloss in leveraging his vast experience and network to increase hotel sales and onboarding of InsuraGuest’s platform worldwide.

Bloss has more than 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry and executive positions with several major hotel franchise companies including as a founder of Vantage Hospitality Group in 1996.

“InsuraGuest is unlike any other InsurTech product on the market, and Roger Bloss is unlike any hotelier,” said Douglas Anderson, chairman and CEO of InsuraGuest, Inc. “We are proud and honored to work with someone of Roger’s caliber to provide the benefits of InsuraGuest to many more hotels around the world.”

“The Cal-Vegas team is very excited for InsuraGuest coverage to be available to hoteliers,” said Roger Bloss, Cal-Vegas’s CEO. “The InsuraGuest hotel product will help hotels transfer their covered liabilities while increasing their revenue and creating a positive guest experience. During my 40 years in the industry I have never seen a product like InsuraGuest, and I am excited to be offering it to my friends and associates in the business.”

About Roger Bloss

Roger Bloss joined Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2016 in conjunction with the acquisition of Vantage Hospitality Group hotel brands. Roger has more than 40 years of hospitality experience.

Prior to joining RLHC, he served in executive positions with several major hotel franchise companies and founded Vantage in 1996. Under his leadership, Vantage became a top 10 global hotel company and made the Inc. 500/5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for eight straight years.

Roger was named Lodging Magazine’s “Innovator of the Year” in 2006 and 2010, and earned a spot on HSMAI’s “Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Sales and Marketing” in 2009.

About Cal-Vegas, Inc.

Cal-Vegas, Ltd was formed in 1996 to own and manage lodging facilities throughout the U.S.; both for its own account and for third party owners. Hotel Development, Operations & Management is our passion, style and expression. Over the years, Cal-Vegas has developed a reputation for treating independently owned properties under its management with the same fiscal prudence, operational savvy, and practical insight that it delivers to branded hotels. This level of owner-grounded management has made Cal-Vegas the ideal choice for owners, asset managers, lenders and receivers for any of their limited-service inns, full-service hotels and country clubs

About InsuraGuest. Inc.

InsuraGuest, Inc. is a SaaS (Software as a Service) company that has developed an InsurTech platform to deliver insurance product to end users in both the B2B and B2C market place. Its first focus is in the B2B hotel and resort sector, where its platform integrates with the hotels’ property management systems to help transfer exposure of liability by offering a specialized hotel guest protection policy. Through its InsuraGuest insurance program, hotel guests benefit from potential accident and loss coverage during their hotel stay, while providing the hotel an additional profit center. www.InsuraGuest.com