Covetrus Expands Veterinary Pharmacy Program to Include the University of New England

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal health-technology and services, announced that it is partnering with the University of New England’s College of Pharmacy (UNE) by offering an advanced pharmacy practice experience (APPE) to pharmacy doctoral candidates enrolled there. This program is one of many university partnerships that Covetrus has sponsored or developed in pursuit of its mission to advance the world of veterinary medicine.

The Covetrus APPE, also known as a "rotation,” allows pharmacy students to gain experience and skills, by delivering pharmaceutical and other animal-health related work supervised by members of the Covetrus Global Prescription Management pharmacy team. The curriculum was created by Covetrus Vice President of Pharmacy Services and Pharmacist-in-Charge, Dr. Jennifer O’Grady, Pharm.D, RPh.

“We are thrilled to add Maine-based University of New England to our growing roster of university partners,” said O’Grady, who works from Covetrus’ corporate headquarters in Portland. “The animal health sector is rapidly growing as a result of pets becoming more integrated as members of the family unit. At Covetrus we are committed to helping prepare a new generation of pharmacists with the tools and knowledge to improve the healthcare of animals through cohesive collaboration with veterinarians.”

The University of New England is the sixth University to adopt Covetrus’ APPE curriculum. Covetrus’ APPE programs are in place at Covetrus pharmacies with Creighton University, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Midwestern University, Texas Southern University, and the University of Arizona. Covetrus looks forward to continuing to use these APPE programs to recruit exceptional talent into its ranks.

Covetrus’ APPE curriculum includes practical experience with veterinary pharmacology, as well as other topics, such as the application of pharmacy law in the veterinary space. Students will have the option to gain hands-on experience at the new Covetrus pharmacy, which is located within miles of the UNE campus. Following the completion of the six-week course, students can expect to have a deeper understanding of and appreciation for the differences between human and veterinary pharmacy. They will also be in position to capitalize on the growing number of career opportunities in the animal health sector.

“Student-centered learning is at the core of our pharmacy program and the Covetrus AAPE curriculum complements our approach,” said Robert McCarthy, dean of UNE’s College of Pharmacy. “We look forward to partnering with Covetrus, a leader in the animal-health sector and one Maine’s largest employers, to further develop our students and present them with exciting opportunities within the growing animal-health sector.”

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We’re bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,500 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://www.covetrus.com/.

About the University of New England

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, featuring two distinctive campuses in Maine, a vibrant campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative offerings online. Our hands-on, experiential approach empowers students to join the next generation of leaders in their chosen fields. We are home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities and the arts.

UNE. Innovation for a Healthier Planet. Visit www.une.edu

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our future financial and operating results including 2019 guidance, plans, objectives, expenses, expectations, trends and potential growth in our business, expected practices on our platform, intentions, our liquidity, product development and improvements, and other matters. We may, in some cases use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks associated with the ability to successfully integrate operations and employees; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the transactions that created Covetrus; the potential impact of the consummation of the transaction on relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve performance targets; changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in our market, the impact of Brexit, and those additional risks and factors discussed, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 29, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and in our other SEC filings. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.