Rancher Labs Announces Platinum Partner Program

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher Labs, the leading provider of enterprise container management software, today announced their Platinum Partner Program and recognized the five charter members of the program – BoxBoat Technologies, CloudOps, Redapt, Root Level Technology, and RoundTower. Coming on the heels of record growth in the first half of 2019, the Platinum Program is an important next step in expanding Rancher’s enterprise go-to-market scale in the face of broad adoption of their solutions.

The Rancher Platinum Partner Program comes during a time of rapid change for enterprises increasingly standardizing on container technologies like Kubernetes in order to modernize traditional applications for multi-cloud environments and build new cloud-native, microservices-based applications. An enormous opportunity exists for partners that can help enterprises address the challenge of deploying and managing Kubernetes across their entire multi-cloud infrastructure, from data center to edge.

“The market opportunity for container management software is enormous,” said Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO, Rancher Labs. “The Platinum Partner Program helps us expand our enterprise reach while creating new opportunities for our partners to help customers successfully run Kubernetes everywhere.”

With the introduction of the Platinum Program, Rancher now has 4 types of go-to-market partners – Consulting, Reseller, MSP, and Platinum. The charter Platinum partners all have a deep bench of Kubernetes expertise and have completed multiple Rancher enterprise customer consulting engagements over the past 12 months. Requirements and benefits of the program include:

Rancher Training & Certification – Platinum partners must have a minimum of two certified technical champions who have completed a rigorous Rancher certification program.

Co-Hosted Training – partners must co-host 5 hands-on Rancher Rodeo training classes each calendar year.

Co-Marketing Opportunities – the program provides Platinum partners access to lead and opportunity sharing programs, joint marketing funds, and options for co-branded content.

More information about Rancher Rodeos including the schedule of upcoming classes can be found here.

Partner Comments on the Rancher Platinum Partner Program

"Rancher is a key partner for us because their solutions greatly simplify Kubernetes management," stated Tim Hohman, CEO at BoxBoat Technologies. "Rancher creates new revenue opportunities for us as we enable our customers with Cloud Native DevSecOps solutions to address their Kubernetes management challenges."

“As a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) and Kubernetes Training Partner (KTP), CloudOps is in a unique position to help customers own their destiny in the clouds with open source solutions,” said Marc Paré, Chief Commercial Officer at CloudOps. “We are excited to continue helping customers build and operate cloud native platforms with Rancher and other open source solutions.”

“In a complex and constantly changing tech landscape, Redapt collaborates with clients to provide a clear path towards innovation,” said David Cantu, Co-Founder and COO at Redapt. “We are excited to be partnering with Rancher to help our customers run and manage their cloud-native environments.”

“Kubernetes is a core pillar of our mission to deliver innovation through emerging technology,” said Robert Bailey, VP of Application Development at Root Level Technology. “We are excited to be partnering with Rancher with the common goal of helping customers deploy and manage Kubernetes anywhere they need to.”

“Rancher’s innovative container management software is an important piece of our cloud automation and orchestration, and DevOps solution portfolio,” said Alicia Davis, Practice Manager at RoundTower Technologies. “The Rancher partner program strengthens our ability to drive positive business outcomes for our customers by becoming more agile, efficient, and secure through the use of technology.”

