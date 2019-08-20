Perspectum and ProPath Announce Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Combining the best in imaging and pathology—Europe’s fastest-growing life science company, Perspectum, joins forces with a premier provider of pathology services, ProPath.

This partnership will enable pharmaceutical companies running clinical trials for liver disease, including NAFLD and NASH, to receive both pathology and imaging expertise from one CRO. For the first time, this gives pharmaceutical companies unparalleled access to novel imaging technologies and world-class pathology service for both continuous monitoring and trial endpoints which will enable earlier and better-informed decision making.

Clinical trials leveraging this partnership will benefit from streamlined clinical data management through a single cloud-based platform that integrates data from both modalities. Easy access to biopsy and imaging data will also facilitate rapid and accurate trial enrolment, helping to accelerate clinical study timelines.

This alliance will support work towards providing a digital pathology solution, which not only offers reports from digitized images of biopsy slides using cutting-edge image analysis techniques but also provides storage for these images.

“We are excited to start this partnership with ProPath, which will enable us to expand Perspectum’s efforts to streamline and improve decision-making in liver disease clinical trials. This combined offering will provide our customers with access to best-in-class pathology and imaging, in an integrated workflow. This collaboration also builds on Perspectum’s work developing digital pathology solutions, and we look forward to seeing these developments improve the landscape of clinical trials in liver, metabolic disease, and beyond.” Dr Cathy O’Hare, Head of US Operations, Perspectum

“Perspectum Diagnostics shares our commitment to best in class quality built on a foundation of patient focus. We feel that Perspectum represents the perfect partner for us. Together, we can provide a single, best quality location for contract research services. This will make it easy for investigators and companies to get all of their needs met and expectations exceeded in one place, faster and better than ever before.” Cory A. Roberts, MD, President, Chairman, and CEO, ProPath