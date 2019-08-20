Bluespring Wealth Partners acquires Hickory Asset Management.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC (Bluespring Wealth), a new business focused on acquiring experienced registered investment adviser (RIA) and wealth management firms, announces the acquisition of Hickory Asset Management, Inc. (Hickory Asset Management).

Based in Concord, Ohio, Hickory Asset Management is an independent RIA offering comprehensive financial planning and portfolio management services to individuals, corporate executives, and business owners.

“The Hickory Asset Management team has operated a well-run firm and employed a disciplined approach to client service since their founding in 2008,” said Stuart Silverman, President of Bluespring Wealth. “Their entrepreneurial spirit and desire to build and preserve a lasting legacy for clients and employees alike falls squarely in line with our mission at Bluespring Wealth. We look forward to working together to build a strategy that will optimize value for the team.”

Hickory Asset Management is led by Daniel G. LeScoezec, CHFC®, President, who has over three decades of financial services experience.

“Establishing an effective succession plan is paramount to our business and the most important step in building our legacy as a firm,” said LeScoezec. “Partnering with Bluespring Wealth will not only help us devise a customized plan for the future and grow our practice, but also open up the doors to a culture steeped in entrepreneurship and success.”

Bluespring Wealth was launched in July 2019 and works exclusively with legacy-minded RIA and wealth management firms.

About Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC

Through streamlined and unique succession strategies, Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC (Bluespring Wealth) is dedicated to the acquisition and servicing of wealth management firms seeking continuity for clients and the business they have built. Bluespring Wealth was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs transition their business to the next level of growth through successor identification and training, flexible ownership arrangements, institutional-level capital support, and earn-out optimization.

By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, we help business owners ensure a lasting legacy while preserving the core values on which their firms were built.

Bluespring Wealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc.

For more information about Bluespring Wealth, please visit www.bluespringwealth.com.

About Kestra Financial, Inc.

Kestra Financial, Inc. offers industry-leading wealth management platforms for independent advisors nationwide. With an innovative culture that celebrates independence, the company seeks to redefine the future of the advisory industry through superior service, cutting-edge technology, and preeminent resources that every advisor needs to succeed in the market now and in the years to come.

The entities of Kestra Financial, Inc. collectively oversee $92 billion in assets under administration (AUA) and support more than 2,000+ independent financial advisors across the country in delivering comprehensive securities, trust, and investment advisory services to their clients.

Kestra Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC; H. Beck, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC; Arden Trust Company; Blue Spring Wealth Partners, LLC; and Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC; all federally registered investment advisers.