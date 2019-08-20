Conventus Now Selects iPipeline’s Next-Gen Policy Administration System

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iPipeline® – a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry – today announced Conventus Now, a joint venture between Catholic Financial Life and Catholic United Financial, has selected its SSG Digital™ Platform with a next-gen Policy Administration System (PAS) for individual life and annuity products. The powerful end-to-end platform will accelerate growth, improve member services, and lower the cost of new customer acquisition.

Designed as a device agnostic, omni-channel solution, iPipeline’s SSG Digital Platform with PAS for Conventus Now includes quoting, illustrations, e-App, underwriting, e-Delivery with e-Signature, claims, member servicing, product calculations, commissions, billing and self-maintenance. iPipeline’s SSG Digital Platform with PAS functions as the heart of any organization with seamless integrations into core business systems and an optimized user experience to power the insurer’s growth strategies.

“Legacy platforms are not device agnostic, do not effectively scale, and fall short of supporting regulatory laws and rapid changes in the marketplace. These limitations stem from old ‘siloed’ technologies, which can negatively impact success and profitability,” said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline. “Conventus Now wants to bring the benefits of digital transformation to their own organizations and fraternal insurers, and they want to reduce the time to market for new products and better service the financial needs of member families. We are excited to collaborate with Conventus Now on this extensive end-to-end platform implementation.”

“Conventus Now is focused on modernizing new business and in-force operations for our fraternal insurers with next-generation technologies that lower the cost of customer acquisition and better service the needs of our members. iPipeline’s industry leadership and record of success emerged as the key factors influencing our decision to move forward with the platform,” said Jeff Piotrowski, Senior Vice President, Information Technology and Insurance Services, Catholic Financial Life. “The addition of next-gen PAS to the platform has further extended iPipeline’s value proposition. Their PAS has had a highly positive impact on how insurers work and service the needs of customers in the UK, and we see it having the same positive impact for us here. The comprehensive platform will substantially lower our cost of ownership, open new selling channels, and streamline how we service the needs of our members.”

“The American Fraternal Alliance is a strong advocate of implementing technology innovations to improve business processes for today’s fraternal insurers. The path to the future lies in simplifying and streamlining how we all work to the benefit of our member families,” said Joseph Annotti, President and CEO, American Fraternal Alliance. “Advanced technologies have the power to drastically improve our effectiveness as a fraternal alliance. iPipeline’s SSG Digital Platform for Conventus Now will serve as a catalyst for positive change and drive digital transformation within our industry.”

About Conventus Now

Conventus Now is a joint venture between Catholic Financial Life and Catholic United Financial. With assets of $1.65 billion and nearly 140,000 members across the United States, Catholic Financial Life has grown to be the second largest Catholic, not-for-profit financial services organization in the United States. Catholic United Financial is a not-for-profit, fraternal benefit company serving more than 75,000 members in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our SSG Digital, end-to-end platform, we accelerate and simplify sales, compliance, operations and support. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in our ecosystem including carriers, agents, general agencies, advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities/mutual fund firms, and their consumers on a global basis. Our innovative solutions include pre-sales support, new business and underwriting, policy administration, point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data analysis, reporting, user-driven configuration, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and firm management.

iPipeline’s platform is used by approximately 150 carriers, 1,350 distributors and financial institutions, and their agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Bromley (UK), Burlington (Canada), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario (CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.