Arrive Integrates With SeatGeek to Simplify Event Parking

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek and Arrive are making it easier for people to get to their favorite events. Fans attending games or events at a number of venues across the SeatGeek platform can now find, book and pay for parking in advance, helping them get to their seats on time and alleviating traffic and congestion. The collaboration is now live on SeatGeek for 50 of its most popular venues, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“At SeatGeek, we’re driven to change the way people access live events and empower people to get out to a show or game,” said Lee Moulton, SeatGeek’s Director of Partnerships. “Parking is one of the biggest pain points in getting people to a live event, so we’re excited to work with Arrive to eliminate the hassle and make it easier for fans to get to where they need to go.”

Fans who purchase parking in advance for events at participating SeatGeek venues will also have access to GamePlan, Arrive’s new integration with Waze. GamePlan allows fans to add their event into their Waze Planned Drives and receive a notification alerting them when to depart, along with turn-by-turn directions to the parking lot or garage.

“Going to an event is something hundreds of thousands of people do every day, which inevitably leads to an incredible amount of congestion around the venue and potentially missing part of the fun,” said Dan Roarty, President and COO of Arrive. “We understand that a positive fan experience starts at home, well before anyone departs for the venue. We’re thrilled to partner with SeatGeek to make parking simpler and more hassle-free for all.”

About Arrive

Arrive powers the last mile of connected mobility. The company delivers scalable, friction-free parking experiences through apps, voice and in-dash. Its fully integrated platform makes it easy for companies and brands to offer parking as a solution for drivers, fleets and connected vehicles. Millions of people across North America have access to Arrive-powered parking through the company’s distribution partners, including Amazon, Ford, Avis, Hyundai, Honda, TomTom, Ticketmaster/Live Nation, Groupon, and many others, and its consumer-facing brands, ParkWhiz and BestParking. For more information, visit Arrive.com.

About SeatGeek

SeatGeek is the leading mobile-focused ticket platform that enables fans to buy and sell tickets for sports, concert, and theater events. With industry-leading mobile ticketing apps, a fan-friendly user experience and its proprietary Deal Score™ technology that helps fans identify the best ticket values for a given event, SeatGeek is transforming the way that fans buy and sell tickets to their favorite events. SeatGeek Enterprise - the company’s primary ticketing platform - is used by 35 percent of the Premier League clubs, as well as the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. Headquartered in New York, SeatGeek also has international offices in the U.K., Israel, Netherlands, and Italy.